patients had forced him to stay after retirement

A professional well-liked by his own patients, but also a constant thorn in the side of political-administrative institutions and public health. These few words are enough to trace the figure of Andrea Dall'O, the general practitioner who died on Friday at the San Martino hospital in Belluno, where he was hospitalized in the geriatrics department, due to a probable consequence of the "Long Covid". She was 72 years old.

The profile

Born in Belluno on 10 March 1951 he graduated in medicine and surgery with a specialization in thoracic surgery. A career in the hospital wards could have awaited him, but instead his terrain, the one that would have been most congenial to him, was for his entire life in the “trenches” of the medical doctor or general practitioner, as the family doctor is defined today . This last definition suited him perfectly, he always practiced his profession with passion and rigor, following his patients with great scruple and aware that the doctor does not treat the sick only with science, but also with conscience. Which means that the doctor can also play the role of defender of the civil rights of his patients, primarily in terms of assistance from public health. Further proof of his commitment can also be found in his concrete and tireless presence outside of his role as general practitioner at Villa di Villa in the municipality of Borgo Valbelluna. Dall’O was, in fact, a professional doctor who was part of the provincial commission for the assessment of civil disability of the INPS, provincial president since June 2019 of the National Association of the Civil Mutilated and Invalids and of the quarterly of the Order of Surgeons and “Belluno Medica” dentists.

Politics

His presence in the local social and political debate was also constant. His voice was often heard in the municipal halls in Mel where he was councilor and candidate for mayor, but also on the provincial scene where he often denounced shortcomings in various public services. Not all battles were won. For example, in 2014 he was fined with a salary reduction for unusable electronic prescriptions due to slow internet traffic in the disadvantaged area of ​​Villa di Villa. And it was certainly not the doctor’s responsibility. The most recent battle linked to reaching retirement in 2021 was emblematic. Dall’O asked to remain in his clinic, the population launched a petition with signature collection and he also had the municipal administration on his side as the mayor Stefano Cesa supported: «In a large territory like that of Villa di Villa, where the the elderly population is numerically significant and often without an adequate family support network and in view of the important health commitment linked to the vaccination of the entire population, I hope for a positive solution to the request and availability expressed by Dr. Dall’O”. But there was nothing to be done and on March 10, 2021 he was discharged from service. Andrea Dall’O didn’t give up: «I want to understand if there is a solution, otherwise never mind: I’ll still be a doctor at the Limana retirement home for non-self-sufficient patients. But now that the anti-Covid vaccinations to be given to the elderly population are approaching, who better than the doctor who has been at Villa di Villa for 40 years to get to know the patients and their possible problems?”. Andrea Dall’O leaves his wife Graziella Giubilei, also a doctor, with Alessandra and Marco, Elisabetta, his sisters Gabriella, Cecilia and Adriana. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 31st at 3pm in the city cathedral from where the body will continue to the urban cemetery of Prade.

