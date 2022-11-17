Greater involvement of patients in the definition of health policies. Establishment of a committee of associations and a working group for good practices. And again: telemedicine training programs, implementation of the electronic health record, evaluation of the efficiency of digital health services. This is what about 50 patient associations are clamoring for, gathered today in Rome for the Path – Join our future event and which have presented, precisely, the programmatic document “Actions and proposals for patient-friendly healthcare” , with the aim of “redesigning the health system”, bringing patients back to the center and taking into account “the two great revolutions underway, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and digital health“.

The contents and drafting of the document have been pondered for a long time. The delegates of the main Italian patient associations had begun to talk about it in June, in a two-day meeting in which they discussed various topics, many of which related to the new challenges and opportunities of technology in the health sector. On that occasion, five key themes emerged for the reorganization of future healthcare increasingly patient-friendly: co-creation, territory, efficacy, telemedicine, real world and data privacy. And in the document presented today, for each of these themes, operational and concrete proposals have been identified to be addressed to national and local institutions, with the aim of achieving their effective implementation.

By co-creation we mean an active participation of patient associations in socio-health policies: to obtain it, the associations themselves propose – among other things – to be represented through a committee in the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) and to set up, in the regions, working groups responsible for listening to patients and monitoring the implementation of programming plans. Local medicine is another very hot topic, which the pandemic has made even more urgent: patient associations ask to be part of the reorganization of local assistance, constituting a conference with the reference scientific societies, hospital pharmacists and representatives of regional bodies of reference, in order to arrive at the definition of diagnostic-therapeutic assistance pathways that are as homogeneous as possible throughout the territory. How to understand if the planning and implementation of social and health policies is going in the right direction? The patients propose to establish indicators of effectiveness and efficiency of the services, making the case manager (an evaluation figure already envisaged by law) a point of reference also for the patients.

As we said, there was also a lot of talk about technology. And therefore of telemedicine, a tool now considered indispensable by both patients and health professionals and which however still presents some critical issues: the associations are asking to enhance accessibility to digital technologies in a fair way on the territory and to define a certified and accredited for healthcare professionals. Finally, there are – last but not least, indeed – the issues of big data and privacy, with respect to which patient associations ask for maximum attention: to collect, analyze and interpret data always taking into account the need to protect privacy, establish pathology registers and implement, according to the most recent guidelines, the Electronic Health Record.