Patrick Zaki’s return to Italy and the controversy over the scheduled flight: “Don’t you want to meet Meloni?”

Patrick Zaki, released yesterday from prison, is expected in Italy after the pardon of al Sisi. His flight will land in Milan, probably on Saturday morning. Then he will leave for Bologna. However, he will only stay there for a couple of weeks. Then he will return to Egypt to marry his girlfriend Reny Iskander, as he announced himself. The news agency Ansa wrote yesterday that Zaki will be taking a scheduled flight. And second Libero behind this decision there are reasons of political expediency. According to what the newspaper learned, Zaki would like to avoid returning with a state flight, preferring a scheduled one, to get around the catwalk with members of the Meloni government. Even though I thanked them on Facebook. And “because of his political leanings”. Zaki would have made the decision after a discussion with his lawyers.

The Italian Embassy in Cairo

He communicated it to the Italian embassy in Cairo. That now he will have to guarantee his safety, given that despite the pardon at home he cannot be said to be safe. Yesterday evening Forza Italia senator Maurizio Gasparri controversially asked himself whether Zaki “will find the time to thank the Italian government to which he owes this result”. Zaki, however, yesterday published a status on Facebook in which, after speaking of the associations that supported him, he says thanks to the entire executive. “I also thank the Italian government, the Italian parliament, the prime minister and the foreign minister who supported me throughout the period of imprisonment and the trial just for being a graduate of an Italian university, despite not being an Italian citizen,” he wrote. Thus explicitly quoting Giorgia Meloni and Antonio Tajani.

Confirmation

Zaki himself confirmed to journalists in the morning that he will leave on Saturday morning. He will arrive in Milan and from there he will move to Bologna. Zaki spoke as he left the Italian embassy in Cairo. “I was here to deliver my passport,” he added, without specifying which scheduled flight he intends to use to return to Italy. “The ambassador came to greet me,” he underlined, referring to Michele Quaroni.

Tajani’s intervention

Meanwhile, Tajani himself in an interview with Corriere della Sera he says there was no bartering with the Giulio Regeni case. «We have worked hard, in perfect agreement, in sharing, unanimously, since the birth of this government. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made a personal effort to bring the boy back to Italy and I want to thank her publicly. You will remember his first meeting with Al Sisi on November 7 last year in Sharm el Sheikh. When I then went to Cairo in January and March in that wake, the Egyptian government greatly appreciated that I had also brought representatives of the agro-industrial business world with me to talk about the development of crops in the Nile area. Concrete problems. That’s why two days ago when I went to Parliament, after Zaki had been sentenced by the Egyptian court to return to prison, there were those who asked me to make fiery statements. I knew we were close to a solution, I advised caution to my colleagues, I also repeated intelligent pauca… a few words to the good connoisseur. Be patient and you will see.”

