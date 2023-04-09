Home Health Paul Ehrlich and Ludwig Darmstaedter Prize for discoverers of programmable gene scissors
Health

Paul Ehrlich and Ludwig Darmstaedter Prize for discoverers of programmable gene scissors

by admin

The Paul Ehrlich and Ludwig Darmstaedter Young Talent Award, which is worth 60,000 euros, goes to Dr. Claus Dieter Kuhn. Kuhn is working on ribonucleic acids that are not translated into proteins but have other tasks in controlling cellular processes, currently with ribonucleic acids that switch genes on and off.

The Paul Ehrlich and Ludwig Darmstaedter Prize is one of the most internationally renowned awards in Germany in the field of medicine and is funded by the Federal Ministry of Health with a total of 50,000 euros.

See also  Gender medicine, Anna Maria Moretti is the first Italian to lead the international society

You may also like

Ukrainian war, Kiev: «Russian offensive at Bakhmut». New...

By 2030 first cancer vaccines, Moderna’s announcement

“We strengthen care. Together!”

Easter and Easter Monday 2023, the supermarkets open...

a penalty from Dybala is enough. Belotti booed...

Single check, the Isee must be updated by...

Which shrubs to cut in April? How to...

Bakhmut, fight to the last man – breaking...

US intelligence files: that’s who is being spied...

the tragedy occurred in Monzuno, near Bologna

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy