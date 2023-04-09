The Paul Ehrlich and Ludwig Darmstaedter Young Talent Award, which is worth 60,000 euros, goes to Dr. Claus Dieter Kuhn. Kuhn is working on ribonucleic acids that are not translated into proteins but have other tasks in controlling cellular processes, currently with ribonucleic acids that switch genes on and off.

The Paul Ehrlich and Ludwig Darmstaedter Prize is one of the most internationally renowned awards in Germany in the field of medicine and is funded by the Federal Ministry of Health with a total of 50,000 euros.