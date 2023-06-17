Paul Hartmann Spa/Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.2973/2023 of 8.6.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13985/2022 Paul Hartmann Spa with intervention ad adiuvandum of Confindustria Medical Devices against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, the Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Regions, Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, the bodies of the Regional Health Service and/or prov. concerned and against Johnson & Johnson Medical Spa

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 258.1 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Appeal Reasons added Abruzzo (PDF 495.6 Kb)

Appeal Reasons added Bolzano (PDF 500.1 Kb)

Appeal Reasons added Emilia Romagna (PDF 508.9 Kb)

Appeal Reasons added Friuli Venezia Giulia (PDF 0.59 Mb)

Appeal Reasons added Liguria (PDF 0.59 Mb)

Appeal Additional reasons Marche (PDF 491.2 Kb)

Appeal Reasons added Piedmont (PDF 482.4 Kb)

Appeal Reasons added Puglia (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Appeal Additional reasons Veneto (PDF 507.6 Kb)

Appeal Reasons added Sardinia (PDF 478.1 Kb)

Appeal Reasons added Sicily (PDF 495.4 Kb)

Appeal Reasons added Tuscany (PDF 492.0 Kb)

Appeal Reasons added Trento (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Appeal Reasons added Umbria (PDF 0.59 Mb)

Appeal Reasons added Val D’Aosta (PDF 490.6 Kb)

Appeal Reasons added Basilicata (PDF 480.8 Kb)

Instance (PDF 66.6 Kb)