The mayor of Pavia, Mario Fabrizio Fracassi, is hospitalized in intensive care at the San Matteo hospital following an illness he accused this afternoon, Friday 14 April. The utmost secrecy applies to his conditions, but Fracassi – reports theAnsa – would not be life threatening. Already in the morning the mayor had accused the first symptoms of malaise. In the afternoon his state of health worsened, to the point of recommending the intervention of the 118 operators and transport by ambulance to the hospital, where he is carefully monitored by the doctors who immediately started the therapies.

