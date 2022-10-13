A food recall has been published by the Ministry of Health and the risk is chemical in nature within a food supplement.

The official website of the Ministry of Health has published a new food recall. Once again the risk is of a chemical nature and concerns the exceeding of the levels of a certain element within food supplements. Below are all the details relating to the food recall sheet.

Food supplement withdrawn due to chemical risk, the details of the recall

The food recall form was completed on 4 October 2022 and appeared on the official website of the Ministry of Health on 11 October. The product in question is about the supplement Forever Lycium Plus branded Forever Living Products Italy Srl and marketed by Giancarlo Negri.

The contamination took place at the manufacturing site, Forever Nutraceutical located in East Wood Street – 85040 – Phoenix, Arizona – United States of America. The offending lots are two and they are: 240122K e 240122Dwith expiry date 01-24-2026 containing the bottles of 100 tablets.

The reason for the food recall concerns the presence of traces of chloroethanol in higher quantities permitted in the European Union. Following the quality control of the post production, traces were revealed in greater quantities than the regulations. Among the warnings of the card the consumption of the supplement is not forbidden, since if consumed at the indicated dose, this does not represent a direct risk to health. However with frequent long-term consumption the harmfulness cannot be ruled out. Therefore it is good to warn consumers of the possible risks.

Il chloroethanol is a chemical compound mainly used in the synthesis processes of atylene oxide, to produce drugs and dyes. In small quantities it is not dangerous but continuous exposure can be toxic to health. In the long run it can damage the central nervous system, the cardiovascular system, the liver and the kidneys. Therefore pay attention to the indications of the Ministry of Health and consult a doctor if possible.