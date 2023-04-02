Hazardous Substances: Pay attention to these 15 ingredients found in many products

The possibility of encountering toxic products in daily life it is far from remotenowadays, and there is more and more research aimed at unmasking harmful ingredients present in some products in current use, especially cosmetics.

Day and night creams, cleansing milks, deodorants, body emulsions, shampoos, shower gels and so on, the list is long. Potential dangers can come to us from dozens of potential sources, in fact there are probably hundreds.

How to take shelter from potentially dangerous products?

First of all by focusing as much as possible on biological lines and then, also, by consulting a site called Biodisionarioa collection put together by the chemist Fabrizio Zago which lists almost 5,000 substances that are used by industry to make cosmetic products of many different types.

Just consult the INCI on the label and enter the terms you find there one by one: you will see a dot appear and from the color you will be able to understand if the product is:

harmful and unacceptable (RED),

acceptable (ORANGE),

suitable (GREEN).

But if you are interested in a smattering that allows you to get high at least a general idea of ​​the subjecthere is a brief excursus on the substances that you need to keep an eye on the most.

This is a list of the 15 most harmful products, in alphabetical order:

Aluminum (aluminum salts)

It is found in deodorants and antiperspirants, often in the form of aluminum hydrochloride and zirconium hydrates. It can damage DNA and affect cell reproduction, altering it.

Coal Tar

It is a tar that is used to treat psoriasis: it is reputed to calm itching and absorb excess sebum.

Preservatives

They are add-ons that fight mold and bacteria. Between these:

Formaldehyde: commonly used in shampoo, foundation and nail polish: it is bactericidal, but also has a reputation for interfering with cell reproduction.

Phthalate: in men’s and women’s perfumes.

Can be seen gg (grotan, euxil or isothialozoline): is a powerful irritant; it is found in many body and household cleaners.

My – Your – Yours: are referred to as diethanolamines, monoethanolamines and triethanolamines: they produce foam, but release nitrates and nitrosamines.

Parabens: they are mainly used in sunscreens, moisturizers, toothpastes, intimate cleansers, deodorants, shampoos, and shaving gels. From studies it seems that they can settle in the skin, often creating non-reversible damage.

Paraphenylenediamine (PFD), used in hair dyes, has been banned in many countries.

Quaternium 15: found for example in foundations and eyeshadows. Toxic and sensitizing.

Hydroquinone

It is a lightener (face and hair), but it is also an irritant and a pollutant for the environment.

Perfumes

They almost always contain petroleum-derived chemicals. They can cause breathing problems.

Surfactants

They foam in detergents and are very aggressive to the skin.

Toulene

It allows you to apply nail polish, but it is feared that it can damage the kidneys and nervous system. Often it is not indicated on the label.