Pay attention to these 5 symptoms: you may have very high cholesterol and you need to notify your doctor immediately

Maximum attention to these 5 symptoms that can save your life. Check immediately and avoid the serious risks.

High cholesterol is a real enemy of our health. Nevertheless our body sends us signals that are very precise and precious because they can warn us about even important problems. In this article we will reveal five symptoms that it is important not to underestimate because they can underline that our cholesterol has unfortunately soared. When you get to the age of 50 especially high cholesterol becomes a major problem.

Up to the age of 50, the most recurring topics in conversations are children, holidays, hobbies and work. At the age of 50, two fixed topics are high blood pressure and cholesterol. The so-called civilization of well-being in which we live leads us to eat unhealthily and therefore high blood pressure and cholesterol are very likely to torment us. It is said that “after forty comes pain every morning” but after the age of 50, the real problem becomes high blood pressure and cholesterol. We mentally try to drive away this thought and believe that high cholesterol is a problem that concerns someone else or maybe it will concern us later.

A serious risk that should not be underestimated

Yet just from the age of 50, high cholesterol can be a real threat. This substance is naturally produced by the liver. Some believe that cholesterol is harmful in itself, but this is absolutely not the case. In fact it is a precious substance for the correct functioning of the body. In part it is produced, as we have said, by the liver and in part we take it with food.

Cholesterol is divided into good cholesterol and bad cholesterol. Self the bad cholesterol called LDL it is excessive, this is a problem for our health because it is deposited on the walls of the arteries and can get to choke them. In industrialized countries high cholesterol levels are widespread and represent one of the leading causes of death. In fact, this substance, paradoxically, even if it is beneficial, gradually narrows the diameter of the arteries and this is a considerable risk.

From the age of 50, the five symptoms that we will explain to you in this article are absolutely worth keeping an eye on. On the other hand, even before this fateful age, it may be useful to pay attention to these five signals that our body sends us to notify us in time. When this substance in the blood is over 240 mg/dl it can be a problem.

The 5 signals to check

To keep it under control, just eat less and at specific times. Then there are supplements and even simple foods that tend to lower it. High cholesterol unfortunately it is asymptomatic. Consequently, in principle we should not be able to notice this problem until we do blood tests. Yet we see these five precious warning signs.

The first element not to be underestimated is the presence of dark or yellowish patches of skin often associated with urticaria. Having this kind of machine does not automatically mean having high cholesterol but if we notice its appearance we must take precautions and do blood tests to understand what is happening. Also have numb hands and feet could be a sign to look into.

In fact, when this substance is deposited in the arteries of the hands and feet, it creates a sense of numbness that must keep us alert. Also in this case this symptom can actually derive from many different situations. The simple tiredness and accumulated stress, in some cases can give us the feeling of numb hands and feet. However especially if we are over 50, it is better to delve deeper.

Head and eyes: the important symptoms

Even headaches can testify to high cholesterol levels and should not be underestimated, especially if they recur over time. If when we wake up in the morning we feel a swelling under the eyes we must be careful.

This sense of puffiness under the eyes could mean that the blood flow is struggling to carry out its normal circulation. When we get up in the morning let’s get into the good habit of taking a look to the area under our eyes: if we find swelling it will be better to talk to the doctor. Another element not to be overlooked is the ringing inside the ears. If the pressure on the blood vessel walls has increased due to the cholesterol that has settled, the ringing in the ears may be precisely the consequence of this.

When it comes to cholesterol and when it comes to health, however, it is important not to diagnose yourself. And it’s also important not to trust what you hear from friends. The ones we’ve told you about are simply potential alarm bells but it will only be a comparison with the doctor who will be able to tell you if there are actually problems and which therapy is more suitable for your specific case. So let’s always avoid the DIY and turn to the specialists.

