The outrage is great. “Anyone who can still go to an emergency room themselves is often not a real medical emergency,” said Andreas Gassen, head of statutory health insurance physicians. Intensive care nurse Ricardo Lange sees it very differently and tweets: “Patients with unclear abdominal pain or severe headaches often come to the rescue center and are in the intensive care unit a short time later. Just saying!

Agree emergency medic to: “I’ve already resuscitated people who have just arrived in the emergency room on foot.” And that too Director of the Center for Emergency Medicine at Essen University Hospital, Clemens Killthinks it’s dangerous.

In addition, the voices of many patients are mixed in the social networks, telling their stories and how explosive they have already experienced their health situation. At the same time, those who agree that not only emergencies end up in the emergency room add to the picture of the overloaded healthcare system.

More on the background: Gassen had advocated that patients should pay a fee if they go directly to the emergency room without first calling the control center and without it being necessary. Gassen told the editorial network Germany.

It is often argued that emergency room fees are anti-social. “In my opinion, however, it is antisocial to use the emergency service inappropriately and thus endanger the lives of other people,” said Gassen. “Anyone who continues to go directly to the emergency room without first calling the control center may have to pay an emergency fee, because that costs the solidarity community more money and ties up medical resources unnecessarily.”

Cash patients should no longer be allowed to come just like that

The debate makes it clear that something needs to change in the emergency room system. Overcrowded clinics on the one hand, desperate patients on the other – some often don’t know where to go, others are poorly cared for outside of the emergency rooms. As in so many places in the healthcare system, the shortage of skilled workers is noticeable. Just like the fact that the supply of general practitioners, for example, varies greatly from region to region.

Therefore, “in the background, work is being done on a new regulation that will affect all statutory insured patients,” reports “Spiegel“. “The main point is that not everyone should be able to just sit down in an emergency room – private patients and self-payers have so far been excluded from the upcoming new regulation.” So far, however, the plans are not very concrete.

The “Health Care Development Act” is intended to define the details. The Federal Joint Committee (G-BA), the highest body that decides on benefits for those with statutory health insurance, has been commissioned to do this. There was only agreement on one thing: Before the patient is allowed to go to an emergency room, their condition and urgency must first be recorded.

Lauterbach rejects the emergency room fee

In any case, Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach rejected the idea of ​​the head of the statutory health insurance physicians, Andreas Gassen, for an emergency room fee. The restructuring of emergency care is being discussed intensively – but not about a fee, which is why the proposal has no prospect of being implemented, said the SPD politician on Wednesday in Berlin.

The German Foundation for Patient Protection criticized the initiative. The proposal was unjustified, said foundation board member Eugen Brysch. “Because there can be no talk of mass abuse of the emergency rooms. After all, almost every second person would turn to the medical on-call service for non-life-threatening complaints.”

Patients are often unable to interpret the severity of their symptoms. It is also often difficult for physicians to make a non-specialist diagnosis. “That’s why the associations of panel doctors have to do their homework first,” Brysch demanded. In addition to the expansion and specialization of the medical on-call service, this also applies to adequate opening times for the established medical practices and the offer of home visits.

Emergency care needs to be reformed

The president of the social association VdK, Verena Bentele, described Gassen’s proposal as surprising. In her experience, the medical on-call service of the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians quickly refers sick people to the emergency rooms, “because it is obviously not optimally staffed”. Bentele also rejects a fee. “What we really need is a reform of emergency care that leads to a uniform and, above all, functioning procedure. There must be a uniform emergency number with a competent initial assessment and a clearly defined procedure for further treatment,” she demanded.

In fact, some clinics will even refer patients to their emergency room if they are unable to get them an appointment in the appropriate department within a reasonable timeframe.

ER fee is ‘unworkable’

The association of senior hospital doctors considers an emergency room fee to be impractical. President Michael Weber told the newspapers of the Bayern media group that experience with the former practice fee had shown: “With such fees, the effort is greater than the income.” Adequate financing for emergency care would be more important, Weber added.

Dietmar Bartsch, chairman of the parliamentary group Die Linke in the Bundestag, also expressed criticism of the initiative. Emergency rooms are hopelessly overwhelmed, but blaming patients for it borders on shabbiness, the politician wrote on Twitter. He called for a “180 degree turn away from profit thinking in health policy”. Hospitals don’t have to pay off first and foremost, they have to make people healthy.

Proposal is ‘misleading and dangerous’

The Greens health politician Janosch Dahmen rejected the proposal for an emergency room fee as “misleading and dangerous”. “People with an acute medical problem must be able to rely on the fact that they will be helped at any time in the emergency room, regardless of their wallet,” said Dahmen of the German Press Agency in Berlin.

In many places, people with simple medical problems are already unable to find an appointment in a doctor’s office for weeks, said Dahmen. “The currently incomplete basic care, especially that of general practitioners, means that some medical problems become emergencies in the first place.” The expansion of the care of emergency service practices in the emergency rooms must now have priority. For people in need, it shouldn’t matter which number you dial or where you go in the healthcare system. “You have to get help anytime, anywhere. Fees are dangerous for patients and lead to a dead end.”