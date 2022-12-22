SMEs that supply medical devices will have to pay by 12 January. The decree and the amounts due for the four-year period 2015-2018

PALERMO – Small and medium-sized companies supplying medical devices on a war footing for the launch of the payback rule. The implementing decree passed by the Meloni government and implemented in record time also by Sicily on December 13 was not a nice Christmas present.

In fact, on Saint Lucia’s day, the regional health councilor Giovanna Volo signed the implementing decree of the national standard which requires companies to cover 50% of the overrun made by the Regions compared to the 4.4% ceiling of public expenditure envisaged for medical devices.

In summary, by 12 January hundreds of small and medium-sized Sicilian companies supplying medical devices will have to pay the Region millions of euros for the four-year period 2015-2018.

The payback rule was born in 2015, but remained unapplied until the publication of the implementing decree last September 15 in the Official Gazette, with which the exceeding of the ceilings for the 2015-2018 period was certified and therefore the sums that companies will have to settle by mid-January 2023.

Hence the great speed with which the Regions, including Sicily, proceeded to issue the implementing decrees to collect the resources by mid-January, the 12th for Sicilian companies. An economic tile that has caused panic among companies who will find themselves having to shell out figures with several zeros towards the public coffers and in a very short time.

The protest is spreading in Sicily and throughout Italy, so much so that on December 21, in Rome, about 200 companies expressed their dissent against the government, asking for the cancellation of a regulation that risks bringing the sector and supplies to their knees. the survival of many small businesses and thousands of jobs. According to the entrepreneurs, the rule puts the sustainability of companies at risk because it affects turnover, asking to settle large sums without taking into account the VAT and taxes that have already been paid.

Furthermore, the sums to be paid are calculated on the turnover included in the financial statements that have already been closed and deposited. And among the most relevant problems from an ethical and legal point of view is that the supplies of sanitary devices are the result of contracts and tenders awarded at the lowest price, in which the companies did not take this into account when formulating the offers cost.

Here are the lists and figures of the payback for Sicilian health supply companies divided by year.