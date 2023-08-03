Paypal: Consumers should pay attention to this when paying online | > – Guide

Status: 08/02/2023 09:26 a.m

More and more people are relying on the service provider PayPal when paying in online shops. But what are the advantages and disadvantages of functions such as credit and buyer protection?

Paypal is an international payment service provider. The principle is simple: customers deposit a credit card or issue a SEPA direct debit mandate for their bank account. You can also load credit into your PayPal account. If you buy online, Paypal is connected between the online retailer and the customer. The company promises uncomplicated and fast payments as well as help in the event of a dispute – among other things with the so-called buyer protection, for example if the purchased goods are defective or do not arrive at all.

Paypal credit: Statutory deposit protection does not apply

Deposits at European banks are mostly “deposit-protected”. If a bank goes bankrupt, customers get back up to 100,000 euros – without major legal disputes. However, this does not apply to PayPal and similar services, warns Philipp Rehberg from the Lower Saxony consumer advice center. Even if insolvency with Paypal is rather unlikely, you should not deposit too much money with the payment service provider.

“Pay in 30 days” function: Don’t lose track

Paypal offers the “pay in 30 days” function. This is basically a purchase on account. Paypal only collects the money from the checking account or credit card 30 days after a purchase. If you lose track of outstanding payments here, you can fall into the debt trap. Young people in particular are at risk.

Buyer protection with Paypal: Things don’t always run smoothly

Paypal’s buyer protection is intended to protect against fake shops, dubious dealers and incorrect deliveries. If an order does not arrive, the goods are damaged or differ significantly from the description, the customer gets the money back. Important: Buyer protection is only effective for the “Goods and services” payment function.

But the consumer advice centers keep getting complaints about problems with Paypal when it comes to buyer protection. According to the consumer advocates, it is often difficult for customers to get reasonable support from the large company based in Luxembourg. You often have to wait a long time for answers and solutions and keep asking yourself. Sometimes buyers only get their money through their own commitment.

Buyer protection issues: Goods delivered to a different address

For example, a fraudulent scam repeatedly causes problems with buyer protection. Criminals deliver goods to an address other than that of the customer and can thus prove delivery – often to the same place of residence. Despite buyer protection, the buyer does not initially get his money back because Paypal refers to an existing shipment confirmation from the retailer. In one case, a buyer only got his money back after filing a complaint, getting the shipping address from the police and showing Papypal.

Send money to friends and family: beware of scams

Another number function is “Friends and Family”. It is simple and convenient, and there are no PayPal fees for the seller within the EU, and there are usually discounted offers. But be careful: There is no buyer protection with this payment function. Criminals use the function again and again for fake shops. Consumers should take a close look: The PayPal link is usually configured in such a way that the amount of money and the “Send money to a friend” function are already preset. If the goods do not arrive, the transferred money cannot be claimed back.

Sellers are also threatened with fraud – by criminal buyers. Because even if the purchase has been successfully completed, the buyer can have the money booked back via his bank or the credit card provider and Paypal will then get it back from the seller.

Pay immediately online – this is also possible by credit card

Paypal and other payment service providers offer a decisive advantage compared to classic transfers: the payment is made immediately. Payments are therefore not tied to the day of the week or the time of day. Only a so-called instant transfer is the same, but many banks do not offer this free of charge. If you want to pay online immediately, you usually only have the alternative of doing so by credit card.

In order to avoid fraud when shopping online, consumers should choose secure payment methods such as invoice or direct debit. If you use Paypal, you should pay attention to the buyer protection and the designated payment function.

Further information

6 Min

A customer sends back goods bought online, but PayPal only reimburses part of the money. Market interferes! 6 mins

6 Min

Lothar B. should get back almost 400 euros via Paypal after a guarantee case. But the money doesn’t reach him for a long time. 6 mins

Classifieds portals are also popular with scammers. They are also targeting sellers. What should you pay attention to? more

Phishing emails, love scamming, false offers: Internet fraud is a big problem. When to be careful more

With phishing, fraudsters often capture personal data such as passwords by email. How can consumers protect themselves? more

This topic in the program:

market | 07/31/2023 | 8:15 p.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

