Democratic party in distress: le regional elections have done nothing but confirm the lack of confidence of the voters in the party led by Enrico Letta. The centre-right has conquered Lazio after years of domination by the left: now the two main regions of the country are led by the governing coalition, a result not seen for some time. A further sign of the base’s estrangement from the Democratic Party is the sentiment relating to the primary elaborated research carried out by Spin Factora company specializing in strategic political and institutional consultancy, through Humanits own web and social listening platform developed with an Italian semantic-based algorithm, exclusively for beraking latest news on the Pd primaries. The research was conducted taking into consideration the social conversations that took place in the week from 10 to 16 February.

Voter sentiment is lower than candidates

In fact, the general sentiment of voters on the Democratic Party primaries is much lower than on the candidates: the positive figure stops at 21.52%. The voters evidently no longer recognize themselves in the line of the Democratic Party, increasingly decentralized towards one elite sinister rather than towards the people. A choice pursued by Enrico Letta in recent years with ideological battles, which do not take hold of the real electoral base, which calls for concrete answers to everyday problems. The crushing defeat in last September’s political elections and that of the recent regional elections are the symptom of a widespread malaise, also exacerbated by the party’s criticized choice of allies, made without political logic but with the mere reason for the electoral result. An attitude that led to the free fall of the party, which will now have many difficulties in rebuilding a solid foundation.

Politics still the prerogative of men

The Spin Factor research carried out through Human also highlights another important fact: it is above all men who speak of the Democratic Party and the primaries, demonstrating, once again, the fact that between ideology and equality claims and feminism there is an abyss, currently unbridgeable for the Democratic Party, considering the percentages: 87.81% of the discussions analyzed come from men and the remaining 12.19% from women.

Bonaccini is ahead of the other candidates

Focusing on the candidates, on the other hand, it is evident that the highest positive sentiment ever is that of Stefano Bonaccini, who gets 32.21% of the approval, against 27.05% of Elly Schlein. Further down there are Gianni Cuperlo with 24.28% and Paola De Micheli with 22.81%. All the candidates, as emerges from the research, have a positive or greater sentiment towards the party: a fact on which the next secretary, whoever he is, should reflect. Even if the premises do not seem to be those of a radical change of course for the Democratic Party.

Meloni beats Letta among the most mentioned names

But there is also another alarming figure for the Nazarene’s party. From the semantic analysis of the social discussions relating to the Pd primaries, it emerges that the most cited is Bonaccini with 13.54%, followed by Schlein with 6.80%. It is interesting to note that the premier appears in the ranking, Giorgia Meloni with 3.69%, even in front of the outgoing secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta with 3.37%.