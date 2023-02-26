Maria Elena Boschi is betting on Elly Schlein’s victory, in the light of the partial results of the Democratic Party primaries, which continue to pour in trickles but always scoring the advantage of the Italian-Swiss candidate. Boschi’s words are not those of a supporter or sympathizer, obviously. On the contrary, the deputy and one of the leaders of Italia Viva, she immediately goes out of balance in making it clear that if she is the candidate more than left to lead the Democratic Party, the displacement of the dem will open up ample space for the Action-Italia Viva area: «I think that starting tomorrow many things will change in Italian politics. A very interesting season opens for the reformists », he writes.

In fact, from the point of view of electoral balances, if Schlein wins it would become difficult to hypothesize an alliance with Azione-Italia Viva, especially since the candidate has fought a lot on the difference between her idea of ​​Pd and the one put forward by Matteo Renzi when he led the Nazarene. Schlein, moreover, elected with the Democratic Party to the European Parliament, she chose to found Possibile with Pippo Civati ​​precisely during Renzi’s secretariat.

