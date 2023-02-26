15:16 The turnout data at 12 According to the data received by the Pd from the 13 territorial coordinations of the Tuscany, the turnout in today’s party primaries in the 698 seats in the region at 12 is around 35,000 voters. Voting until 20 for the national and regional secretary 15:17 Nardella: “Let it be a participation party” “I voted for Stefano Bonaccini to the national secretariat e Valentina Mercanti to the regional secretariat. Let’s make this day a great celebration of democracy and participation”. This was announced by the mayor of Florence Dario Nardella who voted for the primaries of the Democratic Party in the people’s house in Vie Nuove, a Gavianathus confirming the indication always expressed for the president of the Region Emilia Romagna. In recent months, Nardella has been indicated in many quarters among the possible candidates for the national secretariat of the Democratic Party, then the hypothesis has faded. 15:19 John’s words «I voted in the #Pd Primaries for Stefano Bonaccini National Secretary and Valentina Mercanti Regional Secretary. I thank Elly Schlein and Emiliano Fossi because all together we have contributed to making the Democratic Party a single party for democracy and participation in Italy”. Thus the president of the Tuscany Region Eugene Giani, of the Democratic Party, on social media after casting his vote in the party primaries. Giani voted a Sesto Fiorentinowhere he lives, shortly before 10 in the polling station of the Civic Center 1 of Villa San Lorenzo. 15:22 We also vote for the Tuscan secretary In Tuscany we also vote for the new regional secretary of the Democratic Party. The two candidates are Emiliano Fossi and Valentina Mercanti. 15:58 “Six hundred thousand voters throughout Italy” “Despite the rain, 600,000 people have already voted in the primaries of Democratic party. A new, beautiful test of participation and democracy and I remind everyone that there is still time at 20 to go to the polls. I just did it, happy and proud to be able to support Stefano Bonaccini and Valentina Mercanti“. Antonio Mazzeo, president of the regional council of Tuscany, writes it on social networks. 19:30 Turnout at 5pm: 80,000 voters I am 80 thousand voters in the primaries according to the turnout at 17. This communicates the dem organization regarding the data of these 2023 elections for the choice of the new secretary. 20:52 I strip him Shortly after 20 the counting of the primaries. The counting started in Italy and obviously also in Tuscanywhere in the evening we should also know who will be the new Tuscan secretary. 20:54 Schelin ahead of Milan and Rome “Pd primaries, partial results of the Province of #Milan (4,497 votes). Schlein 68.8% (3,094 votes). Bonaccini 31.2% (1,402 votes)”. So Youtrend on twitter. The same also in the province of Rome. “Primary Pd, partial results of the Province of #Rome (1,048 votes). Schlein 63.2% (657 votes). Bonaccini 36.8% (382 votes)”. 21:4 A Carrara vince Schlein Elly Schlein also seems to be winning in Tuscany. TO Carrara, Marina di Carrara and Bonascola, a fraction of Carrara, Schlein is first. The counting is finished here 21:5 Tuscany, Schlein al 62% Elly Schlein according to the first estimates it would reach 62% in Tuscany, thus winning here, as at national level, the match against Bonaccini. 21:9 Nardella: “Long counting” “The match is open, the count will be very long, we will have to wait all night”. Thus Dario Nardella, head of the campaign for Stefano Bonaccini’s primaries. 21:11 Some results from Maremma Here are some data on the primaries from the province of Grosseto. Santa Fiora: Bonaccini 51, Schlein 34, Fossi 19, Mercanti 66. Arcidosso: Bonaccini 41, Schlein 60, Mercanti 35, Fossi 65. Roccalbegna: Bonaccini 2, Schlein 28, Mercanti 3, Fossi 27. Semproniano: Bonaccini 6, Schlein 14, Merchants 4, Fossi 16 21:23 Tuscany, I was ahead For the election of the secretary of the Pd Fossi is ahead. At this point in the counting, out of 20,000 votes Fossi has 11,000 and pennies against 9,000 for Mercanti. 21:25 Schlein firmly ahead in Italy Nationally, Schlein is firmly ahead. Out of 35,000 votes scrutinized slime it reaches 20 thousand against Bonaccini’s 14 thousand.

