Italia Voting on Sunday from 8 to 20 throughout Italy to choose the new secretary between Bonaccini and Schlein. Even those who do not have a party card will be able to vote

The gazebos are ready and the outgoing secretary Enrico Letta has already made room for the winner of the primaries on Sunday 26 February at the Nazarene. For Stefano Bonaccini and Elly Schlein, the two candidates for the secretariat, the decisive moment has arrived after a long electoral campaign with the primaries on Sunday 26 February. In the vote in circles which took place from 3 to 19 February, indicated who of the four candidates – in addition to Bonaccini, Schlein, Gianni Cuperlo and Paola De Micheli – should go to the ballot on Sunday. In that first phase, the result was Bonaccini collected 52.9% (79,787 votes), Schlein 34.9% (52,637 votes), Gianni Cuperlo 8% (12,008 votes) e paola de micheli 4.3% (6,475 votes).

When you vote

Twelve hours to decide who will lead the Democratic Party: on Sunday, from 8 to 20, 5,500 polling stations will remain open throughout Italy: 20,000 volunteers will be involved in the primaries. The official count data will be communicated to the national headquarters of the Democratic Party, at the Nazareno in Rome

Who can vote

Those who do not have a party card will also be able to vote by signing a declaration of support for the Democratic Party and paying a contribution of 2 euros. All persons with Italian citizenship, EU citizens residing in Italy and non-EU citizens with regular residence permits can participate who declare that they recognize themselves in the political proposal of the Democratic Party, support it in the elections and agree to be registered in the public register of electric women and voters.

Vote at the gazebo

You can participate in the primaries with both face-to-face and online votes. The gazebos will be set up above all in the headquarters of the Democratic Party. But not only. The list is on site. There are some in theatres, schools, gymnasiums, municipal buildings.

Students and off-site workers, minors (from the age of 16, there will eventually be 1,617) and resident foreign citizens who pre-registered online by midnight on 22 February 2022 can also participate in the vote in presence. done in 1.235.

online vote

Online voting is only permitted for people unable to go to the gazebos (for example, sick or disabled) and for people residing in disadvantaged areas far from the polling stations. To vote online, it was necessary to produce a self-certification and pre-register on the dedicated web platform, filling in the form with the requested data by 18 February at 2pm. Online voting will take place on the dedicated web platform, after access via Spid.

Vote abroad

Citizens residing or domiciled abroad can vote through the online platform or, where present, at the gazebos located in the relevant area

The out-of-towners

It was possible to pre-register until February 22 to vote outside the municipality of residence. 12,735 people will vote away from home.

