Stefano Bonaccini with a large advantage over Elly Schlein. But with such a high percentage of undecided that it can still overturn the result. The primaries for the secretary of the Democratic Party, to be voted on this Sunday, are not elections in the strict sense. And for this reason it is still possible to publish polls on the satisfaction of the two candidates remaining in the running, after the first screening done in circles, with the preferences expressed only by party members.

The survey is the one made by Euromedia Research, for transmission Door to door. There are actually two tables. But perhaps the most interesting is that which concerns the so-called total sample, ie which does not ask the interviewees which party they vote for. And this is because, on Sunday in the gazebos, not only party members will be able to vote. But, in fact, anyone.

In this ranking Bonaccini is given 48.2% with Schlein at 13.5. A remarkable gap, 35 points: practically double compared to that recorded in the “first round” among the members, where the two candidates had reached 53 and 35% respectively. But that could be even more than offset by the undecided who are currently given 38.3%. The second table, on the other hand, shows only the answers of those who defined themselves as voters of the Democratic Party. And here the champion seems to have slightly more precise ideas. Bonaccini rises to 55.1%, Schlein to 21.2%. The gap between the two remains essentially the same. Those who fall are the undecided, listed at 23.7%. Even if they all converge on the second place, the ranking would not change. See also Some tips for preventing a heart attack in women

While awaiting the real numbers, which will arrive on Sunday night, the hypothesis of the ticket, i.e. the candidate defeated in the primaries who could act as deputy to the winning one, seems to be losing ground.“It makes no sense – says Schlein indirectly – the time of the patriarchal party that sees women in the roles of deputy is over”. Bonaccini is more ecumenical: «If I win, I will ask you, but also Paola De Micheli and Gianni Cuperlo, to give me a hand. If you win, I’ll give you a hand if you want.’ De Micheli and Cuperlo were the other two candidates in the primaries, who came out after the first round.

Just yesterday De Micheli, who had taken 4% of the members, formalized his support for Bonaccini, which has been in the air for some time: «We will not make appearances, we will not give official support. But personally I will vote for him.” Schlein, on the other hand, receives the support of two well-known names, even outside politics. The photographer Oliviero Toscani defines her as «talented and intelligent», while dismissing the Governor of Emilia Romagna as follows: «He’s as boring as a funeral director». For Lidia Ravera – writer and also councilor in Lazio with Nicola Zingaretti’s first council – Schlein is a “signal of change” and “it would be madness to give up this signal after the electoral catastrophe”.