Sala, with Schlein the heart of the party is more to the left

“It seems quite obvious to me that it will be a party that will look a little more to the left, after which we have to deal with realism and with the fact that I don’t think even Elly Schlein herself wants to settle for a 17% party”. Thus the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, comments on the victory of Elly Schlein, elected new secretary of the Democratic Party, answering a question on a possible move towards the Five Star Movement rather than towards the Third Pole. “So, to attract more consensus, it will be necessary to set up policies that speak to the majority, and Milan is proof of this. However, knowing her very well, I know very well that her heart beats more to the left than in the Bonaccini hypothesis”.

In general, adds Sala on the sidelines of an appointment at Palazzo Marino, the seat of the Municipality, “one can only wish Elly Schlein a good job: it is not an easy role, it is a great new element”. “I will hear from you shortly to understand how you intend to set up your season,” announces the mayor. “At the moment I can only wish her the best.”

“Certainly”, concludes Sala, “there are some positive things: a good turnout, with so many people who went to vote.

I think a female secretary is not a bad thing right now. We’ll all lend a hand.”