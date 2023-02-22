After the television duel between Stefano Bonaccini and Elly Schlein in the challenge for the secretariat of the Democratic Party, one could also speak of a digital duel. At 20:36 yesterday February 20, the exponent of the dem Emanuele Fiano publishes a tweet in support of one of the two: “We need a new management team after too many defeats #BonacciniSecretary #PrimaryPD”. Something strange happens. The text turns out to be the same as in other tweets, all published a short distance from each other. It was the data analyst who realized this Alex Orlowski with a very specific accusation: «The digital agency of #Bonaccini has decided to use some sockpuppets or perhaps “BOT” in its support». We reached out to Bonaccini staff for comment.

The screenshot of the Metatron software used by Orlowski

From the analysis of the first 50 tweets, which Open has had the opportunity to view, it is possible to note that these are published a short distance from each other. The first is published at 19:36 and 31 seconds (Italian time zone), while the second at 19:36 and 32 seconds. The list continues with another tweet to according to 33 and so on. Among these there is also that of Emanuele Fiano delle 19:36 and 34 seconds. Below is the data we obtained to test Orloski’s analysis of tweet posting times:

The verification of publication times by Open

It is not the only text that seems copied and pasted then published quickly between different accounts. here is theother: «A very negative opinion on the government, from 4. They started cutting back on public health, I had to appeal a provision on school. I could mention the Superbonus, just as they did the opposite on petrol, or on migrants #BonacciniSegretario #PrimariePD ». The first is published at 20:03 and 10 secondsthe others at according to 1623, 27 and so on.

Heard by telephone, following a further analysis, according to Orloswki we could speak of “sockpuppets” rather than “bots”. The method hypothesized by the data analyst could be, for example, that of an activity coordinated through a Whatsapp group in which the text to be published or a link that refers to the Twitter app for publication would be sent.

The answer from Bonaccini’s staff

We contacted Stefano Bonaccini’s staff for a comment on the matter. As hypothesized in Orlowski’s second analysis, these are not “bots” and automated publications through software. As explained to Open, the candidate’s supporters receive a Whatsapp message (through the broadcast lists function) with the text to be published. In fact, everyone can choose whether or not to proceed with the sharing.

“The problem with using these techniques isn’t violations of Twitter’s terms and conditions as a platform,” says Orlowski. “Of course, this is a violation of the rules against spam and against organizing groups – link – . In reality, the problem here is ethical: these techniques are typical of the right that Bonaccini declares he wants to fight. We have seen these things done by a right wing all over the world that we certainly don’t like. Above all, it is unethical to go against a “minor” ally, in the sense that Elly Schlein is decidedly less historically rooted in the party, despite the fact that she enjoys an excellent organic response on social media and in the press. We know that anyone can vote with just 2 euros in the primary, even electronically from abroad, and manipulating the numbers on social networks sets off an alarm bell on the rules of the primary”.

