Pd, Schlein to La7: "Ticket with Bonaccini? It makes no sense, the time of the patriarchal party with women in the role of deputy is over"
Pd, Schlein to La7: “Ticket with Bonaccini? It makes no sense, the time of the patriarchal party with women in the role of deputy is over”

Pd, Schlein to La7: “Ticket with Bonaccini? It makes no sense, the time of the patriarchal party with women in the role of deputy is over”

A ticket with Bonaccini to lead the Democratic Party? No, that doesn’t make sense. The time for the patriarchal party who always sees women well in the role of vice“. So to Omnibus (La7) Elly Schleincandidate for the secretariat of the Democratic Party, rejects the proposal of the president of the Puglia Region, Michele Emilianoaccording to which an agreement between Schlein and the competitor Stefano Bonaccini would be ideal if the latter were to win.

This proposition comes as no surprise – adds Schlein – However, if I applied, it is precisely because I think it is necessary break this logic of compassion and that the party needs one strong feminist leadership to open a door to many other women and young people so that they no longer hear that they are suitable to be deputies. I didn’t offer seats, nor were they offered to me. Indeed, I feel lucky because I have built a transversal consensus without having to offer places to anyone “.

