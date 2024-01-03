Home » Peace on Earth – Health Check
Peace on Earth – Health Check

Peace on earth has always been a hope, never a reality for all people. And even where there is peace, not everyone is doing well. In recent years, however, hope has become increasingly difficult. The massacre in Srebrenica, the genocide in Rwanda, the wars of the 1990s – these were seen at the time as isolated setbacks on the path to a more humane world. The wars in Syria, Ukraine or the Hamas massacre, on the other hand, are seen as a sign of a turning point; the world is visibly becoming more brutal and democracy appears to be in retreat. If you add to this the multiple ecological crises, the prospects are really not rosy at the moment. Young people today are facing a bleak future.

Let’s not lose hope – and let’s do what we can to ensure that next year doesn’t get even worse.

Despite everything, I wish all readers a Merry Christmas and all the best for the New Year!

