Peaceful sleep: Five things to help you sleep better at night

Anyone who has problems falling asleep or staying asleep knows how stressful sleepless nights can be. We reveal five tips to significantly improve your sleep.

Sleepless nights still have a romantic image: you lie awake, rummage through your thoughts, make plans for the future and, in the best case scenario, even get creative.

In reality, insomnia usually brings with it negative thoughts that are perceived even more intensely at night than during the day. The next morning you feel more exhausted than creatively inspired.

To help you sleep better in the future, we have five tips to give you a more restful night.

1. Avoid alcohol

Most people have already had this experience: after one or two glasses of wine, you fall asleep peacefully – without having to get the carousel of thoughts under control first. The problem is: The receipt usually follows a few hours later.

As a study by the University of Pennsylvania has shown, among others, alcohol disrupts the so-called REM phase of sleep. An adult spends an average of 20 to 25 percent of their night in the REM phase.

If this part of sleep is interrupted – for example by alcohol – those affected feel more irritable the next day and suffer from difficulty concentrating, increased feelings of hunger and memory problems.

2. Avoid caffeine

Caffeine wakes you up and is therefore not a good idea before bed. However, a study from the University of Colorado found that it’s best to stop consuming caffeine in the afternoon.

A double espresso three hours before going to bed delays the internal clock by around 40 minutes, so that the drinker becomes tired later.

So if you really want to enjoy a delicious coffee after your meal, you should drink it caffeine-free.

3. Read books

Yes, reading educates and is also good for getting tired. In the future, it would be better to pick up a classic book again instead of relying on technology with iPads etc. Technical devices disrupt the quality of sleep enormously.

The blue wavelengths of LED light, which humans cannot perceive, reduce the production of the sleep hormone melatonin – so we don’t get tired, but rather awake – similar to how awake we are with caffeine.

4. Stay away from social media

Surfing social media when you are already in bed is closely linked to the wake-up effect of screens. Of course it’s tempting to pick up your cell phone.

But the mobile device in front of your face not only exposes you to the blue shower described above, but also has another effect: social media is exciting.

Social media demands our attention, stimulates our thoughts and sometimes confronts us with things that stand in the way of a peaceful sleep – regardless of whether it is negative news, reports about mistreated animals or the latest profile picture of our ex-boyfriend.

5. Avoid fats and sugar in the evening

If you eat a high-fat, high-sugar diet in the evening, it will be more difficult for you to sleep through the night. A study by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that people who ate a protein-rich dinner slept better and faster than those who ate fats and sugars.

In a study conducted, the first group fell asleep after an average of 17 minutes. The second took 29 minutes to settle down.