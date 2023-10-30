peaches, apricots and kiwis are in short supply. Skyrocketing prices

ROVIGO – We’re at a loss. In fact, there isn’t even any fruit anymore. Confagricoltura raised the alarm about the difficult situation in fruit growing in Polesine, on the sidelines of the “Support the fruit valley” event which took place in Bologna, promoted by Confagricoltura Emilia-Romagna, to ask for urgent support for the fruit sector, to which a delegation from Confagricoltura Rovigo also participated, because Polesine also shares similar problems. «Peaches have almost disappeared, pears are in deep crisis, kiwis remain a marginal crop, some positive signs for apples, but it is too little to reinvigorate a sector that is seriously suffering», explain the president Lauro Ballani and the director Massimo Chiarelli.

INSIGHTS

THE NUMBERS

As emerges from the Veneto Agricoltura data on the last agricultural year, the numbers say it clearly. «From 2012 to 2022, the hectares planted with pears in Polesine have reduced by a third. The province was the regional queen in 2002, with 1,580 hectares out of 4,666 in Veneto. A position maintained for years, given that in 2012 there were still 1,478 hectares planted with pears, with Verona close behind. The collapse began in 2012, which brought the surface area to 583 hectares in 2022, with continuous cutting of trees. In the apple tree the extension has halved, going from 877 hectares in 2012 to 419 in 2022, a year in which however there was a growth of 4.8% compared to 2021. Kiwis have never taken off: 213 hectares in 2012, 194 in 2022. For peaches and nectarines, all hope is over: 251 hectares cultivated in 2012, almost nothing last year.”

The Polesine pear empire has collapsed. Looking at the data from Veneto Agricoltura, it emerges that 2021 was desperate for those who grew pears, already with an annual decline of 9.1% compared to 2020, i.e. with the felling of one pear tree in ten, with a disastrous yield: only 2,998 tonnes produced, 86.3% less than 2020. For this reason, in 2022 another two pear trees out of ten were felled, with the surface area going from 726 to 583 hectares, 19.7% less, despite the climatic trend being favorable and the yield Great. With pears, as with all orchards, it is difficult to go back. «Companies continue to cut trees – highlights Ballani – peaches, apricots and nectarines have disappeared from the area. The greatest decline is for the pear tree, which has suffered from the Asian bug, frost, drought and Alternaria, so much so that production is below average and there are repercussions on the quality of the plants. With traditional apples things are no better, but some new cultivars, such as the Club varieties, are giving good results. However, the installation costs are high and the amortization takes too long to cover the expenses. For kiwis, the thorn in the side are root diseases, which have caused plant death and insufficient budding, leading to low production. Plus in 2023 there was frost. Fruit growers ask themselves what to do: whether to invest in more modern systems, which can help crops, or look for alternatives such as blueberries and hazelnuts. They certainly cannot be left alone: ​​ad hoc measures and incentives are needed to relaunch the sector. Fruit is a strategic and fundamental sector for nutrition. Our product is among the most controlled and certified: losing surfaces to foreign competitors is not an economic defeat, but a qualitative and health risk, as in many countries constraints and rules are less strict. We aim to recover ground and restore hope to fruit growers, disheartened by years of lost production and profitability.”