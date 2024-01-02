Peak of flu during holidays, stress in hospitals – Medicine

We are not yet at the peak, expected next week, but more and more Italians are struggling with the flu, with numbers already high for this period and with repercussions in family doctors’ surgeries and emergency rooms. Precisely the anticipation of the maximum point of infections, which generally occurs at the end of January, is causing a greater influx into emergency departments also due to the coincidence of the partial closure of family doctors’ practices for the holidays.

“This year the situation seems worse than in previous years precisely because of this temporal coincidence” underlines Filippo Anelli, president of the Medical Association, specifying that the entire system, including that of family doctors in recent weeks, has recorded an increase in work and inconvenience. Yesterday the Higher Institute of Health highlighted the weekly growing trend of influenza with a percentage of infected people just under 30% (29.4%) of the total samples analyzed, also underlining that in the case of similar influenza the current level is the highest of all previous seasons. While almost 40 thousand Covid infections have been recorded in the last week, Fiaso data also do not indicate an increase in hospitalizations due to the pandemic virus.

“Such a volume of activity has never been seen before – states the secretary of the Italian Federation of general practitioners of Rome and its province, Pier Luigi Bartoletti – Visits in my office have doubled in recent days”. The patients, explains the doctor, show up at the clinic due to the various viruses circulating at this stage of the year: “It’s the mix of Covid, flu and intestinal symptoms. The worst is yet to come at the beginning of January when the schools reopen “.

And Bartoletti reports an overload in the capital’s emergency rooms, also confirmed by the Rome Medical Association which reports a 30% increase in activity. “In times of difficulty the system goes into crisis. This is a period in which, in addition to holiday incidents, flu cases are added to the Covid cases, also because we have eliminated the masks which had attenuated the spread of influenza viruses – says the president of the Medical Association of Rome, Antonio Magi – In the emergency room there is a 30% higher activity compared to the Christmas period in pre-Covid times”.

According to Dario Manfellotto, president of the Federation of Associations of Internist Hospital Managers (Fadoi), with the increase in flu and Covid cases there is a slowdown in hospital procedures. In Lombardy, the growth in influenza infections has repercussions on structures: in the last week, more than 150 thousand people have fallen ill.

At the emergency room of the Milan Polyclinic this afternoon, 59 patients were registered in treatment and 13 waiting, at Niguarda 48 treated and 22 waiting, at San Raffaele 83 treated and 5 waiting. The numbers from Milan’s hospitals show how the peak in admissions for flu and Covid (increased by the holiday period in which some family doctors are on holiday) is still far from decreasing.

And the work of the ambulances is also intense, as they sometimes find themselves having to wait a long time for the patients to be taken care of. A rescuer described a three-hour wait yesterday in Seriate, in the province of Bergamo. To better address the problem, Pirellone have decided to suspend admissions from home to hospital for rehabilitation therapies until January 15th. And already on December 21st he had asked to reduce election interventions.

