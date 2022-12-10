It is important to get vaccinated against the flu: this is remembered by the Fimmg, the Italian federation of general practitioners, the largest trade union in the sector which in Friuli Venezia Giulia has more than 300 members.

Dr. Fernando Agrusti, Fimmg regional secretary – together with the national secretary Silvestro Scotti and Walter Ricciardi full professor of Hygiene and Preventive Medicine at the Catholic University – therefore invites those at risk to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to rediscover the value of masks and hand hygiene.

In the week from 28 November to 4 December in Friuli Venezia Giulia, the incidence of influenza was at the fourth level (high intensity – less than 17.36 out of 1000 patients) of the five established by the Influnet report of the Italian Influenza Surveillance Network (national incidence 16 cases per a thousand assisted against 13 of the previous week, data from the bulletin issued on 9 December).

“A flu peak like we haven’t seen in 15 years – comments Agrusti -: It is vital that those at risk choose to get vaccinated as soon as possible, otherwise we risk having to experience a very difficult period. Looking at the current data, the trend suggests to a much higher peak than that of past epidemics. All without forgetting to continue to protect yourself with masks, especially in the health sector and to have good hand hygiene. This wave, which the national Fimmg fears could be defined as a tsunami, arrives in a health system that also has to deal with Covid-19 and in which the territorial system also has to deal with the shortage of general practitioners, which in Friuli Venezia Giulia, we remind you, sees over 100 doctors missing. of the patient, but it is necessary to raise awareness of the importance of prevention and correct behaviour”.

Never like this year, seasonal flu is showing aggressiveness, characterized by a very high fever, respiratory and sometimes gastrointestinal symptoms. The increase in cases is putting pressure on family doctors, who are overwhelmed by phone calls and messages, but also on hospitals where there is a sharp increase in hospitalizations.

“Never in the last 15 years have we had to deal with an influenza peak comparable to the one we are recording in recent weeks. It is vital that those at risk choose to get vaccinated as soon as possible, otherwise we risk having to experience dramatic months”: the position of Silvestro Scotti, Fimmg general secretary, worried about a flu season that is proving to be much more aggressive and dangerous than it was possible to predict.

The general practitioners of Fimmg are alarmed by the data on the flu epidemic curve, which show a huge and extremely early spread of the virus. So much so that the doctors themselves predict that at this rate the peak will be reached even before Christmas. “If Covid has taught us that the peak phase is the one beyond which the descent then begins – continues Scotti – it must also be considered that bypassing the “summit”, if one does not protect oneself with the vaccine, could have a very high price high in terms of lives. Looking at the current data, in fact, the trend suggests a much higher peak than that of past epidemics. To use an image that can give an idea, it is as if a tsunami was about to overwhelm us In fact, the increase in cases, as we have learned for Covid, consequently leads to an increase in complications and mortality”.

The appeal launched by Fimmg is also linked to a dangerous psychological effect generated by the pandemic. “Many citizens now believe that the flu is no longer a risk, believing that only Covid can endanger health and considering the flu with great disdain. This is not the case”.

“In the last two years – explains Walter Ricciardi, full professor of Hygiene and Preventive Medicine at the Catholic University – the use of masks and the hygiene rules adopted against Covid have greatly limited the spread of the flu virus. Thanks to the desire to return normality, this year the precautionary rules are considered outdated and the vaccination campaign went very badly, but it is a mistake. What is needed is a combination of measures such as vaccination, both against Covid and against the flu, and the intensification of public health measures. An individual response to epidemiological emergencies is not sufficient to protect the population, a public, coordinated and evidence-based approach is needed”.

“We must absolutely try to avoid that, having reached the peak, this incidence of the virus is maintained for more than the usual one or two weeks before the descent, creating serious problems until late spring. Therefore it is good to get vaccinated as soon as possible and continue to use masks and the hygiene standards that we have learned to use for the Covid pandemic”, concludes Scotti.