Pecans: The New Superfood for Obesity Prevention and Inflammation Reduction

Every so often one pops up: superfoods, foods with miraculous properties that promise to strengthen the immune system, prevent disease and so on. Too bad it’s often pure marketing and not all superfoods keep their promises, so much so that some – after becoming very popular for a while – are replaced by the new trend of the moment. But according to new research, there is a superfood, which can be said to be such: a food that could really help us prevent obesity and reduce inflammation in the body. Which?

Pecans: the new superfood — These are pecans, which according to some scientists at Texas A&M University increase energy expenditure and reduce intestinal dysbiosis. Not only that: the study also indicates that they reduce the low-grade inflammation that leads to chronic inflammation. This causes this type of nut to help, for example, maintain body weight and prevent diabetes. “The numbers of obesity and diabetes are growing worldwide and the trend towards the consumption of diets high in fat is one of the main reasons, in addition to lifestyle and genetic predisposition,” explains Luis Cisneros-Zevallos, professor in horticulture and food sciences at the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (USA) Department of Horticultural Sciences. “People are looking for healthier options, and we now know that pecans are a healthy tool consumers have at their disposal.”

Pecans against diabetes and inflammation: the study — Researchers fed laboratory mice a high-fat diet and found that whole pecans or a phenolic extract of pecans (mainly tannins and ellagic acid derivatives) prevented obesity, fatty liver disease, and diabetes. “The results – they explain – showed us the molecular targets of whole pecans and pecan phenolic extracts on different tissues, confirming the multifunctionality of the bioactive phenols of pecans. The phenols of pecans have a prebiotic effect, which prevents dysbiosis and reduces inflammation.” It’s not all. Pecans also increased the activation of key metabolic receptors and AMPK, preventing adipocyte dysfunction and improving muscle mitochondrial activity. Furthermore, they induced AKT activation, preventing fat loss. glucose and pancreatic metabolism”. But, above all, after 30 days they seem to have contributed to a partial weight loss, a decrease in insulin resistance and an increase in the energy expenditure of the guinea pigs.

Pecans origin and use — Pecans are a nut produced from a tree native to North America. Most of the crop in the USA comes from the south: New Mexico, Texas and Georgia. Mexico is the world‘s largest producer of pecans, and the United States ranks second. Not surprisingly, wild pecans were a major source of food for Native American populations. Characterized by a sweet but intense flavour, they can be eaten fresh, roasted and used in various types of recipes, including desserts, such as pecan pie, a “classic” of American cuisine.

Pecans because they’re good for you — Science has long recognized these American walnuts as having beneficial properties: they lower cholesterol, improve cardiovascular health, have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Due to these nutritional characteristics, pecans are used as a functional food in the prevention of some metabolic diseases.

How many pecans to eat? — But be careful: before introducing pecans into our diet, it is useful to consult a nutritionist. As a good nut, pecans contain a high percentage of fat and excessive consumption can also lead to digestive and intestinal problems. In general, the recommendation is not to eat more than 15/19 a day.

