Accident with serious consequences on the evening of Monday 13 March 2023 on Genoese roads, more precisely in Corso Magenta in Castelletto, at the intersection with via Bertani. A pedestrian was hit by a motorcycle, ending up on the ground, along with the driver of the two-wheeler.

On the spot, in addition to the Golf 3 self-medication, two ambulances, from the Blue Cross of Castelletto and the Verde Genovese. The local police closed Corso Magenta shortly after the accident, which took place around 8 pm. As mentioned, the two people involved suffered serious consequences.

The injured were taken to the emergency rooms of the San Martino and Galliera hospitals, both in red code, the one attributed to the most serious patients. However, it seems to have been the worst of the pedestrian, a man of about 60 years, who lost consciousness. The task of clarifying the exact dynamics of the incident is entrusted to the Accident Section of the local police.

Strong repercussions on traffic due to the closure of the upstream ring road.








