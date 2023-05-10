Pediatric Anesthesia Incident Response: Anesthesiologists Emphasize Safety of…

German Society for Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine (DGAI)

Nuremberg (end)

Children’s anesthetics at the dentist are safe. This is emphasized by the Professional Association of German Anesthesiologists (BDA) and the German Society for Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine (DGAI). They are reacting to individual cases in the past in which children were harmed by anesthetics during dental treatment.

Years ago, the BDA, the DGAI and the Professional Association of German Surgeons jointly drafted an “Agreement on Quality Assurance in Outpatient Anesthesia”, which is still valid today. The information on process and structural quality includes, among other things, spatial requirements for anesthesia in outpatient operations and the qualifications of anesthesiologists and their assistants.

“Excellent specifications”

The General Secretary of the DGAI, Professor Dr. Bernhard Zwißler, makes it clear: “These recommendations are excellent specifications that ensure that anesthesia can be carried out safely during outpatient procedures – including children’s anesthesia in dental practices.” Problems arise when the anesthesiologists doing the work do not follow these recommendations.

“No differences between inpatients and outpatients”

BDA President Professor Dr. Grietje Beck also makes it clear: “We make no distinction between inpatients and outpatients in terms of medical activities or the provision of medical equipment. In both areas, we work at the most modern medical level.” The specialist standard for general anesthesia always applies, Professor Beck continues. Specialists in anesthesiology are trained to a high level in Germany and can react immediately and appropriately to any possible course or complication in accordance with established standards.

The number of children who get general anesthesia at the dentist in Germany is not known. There is no obligation for any body to keep statistics.

Significant fee increase required

At the same time, anesthesiologists are demanding adequate remuneration for outpatient anesthesia, especially in dental practices. “Depending on the federal state, a complete children’s anesthetic at the dentist sometimes only pays a little over 50 euros,” explains Jörg Karst, representative of outpatient and contract anesthesiologists in the BDA. His colleagues would not be able to cover their costs with this.

In talks between the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians and the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds, the costs are negotiated. The goal is sufficient remuneration outside the regular budget. Fees of around 200 – 250 euros per half-hour child anesthesia would be necessary. A decision is still pending here.

Associations represent more than 30,000 doctors

BDA and DGAI bring together more than 30,000 anesthesiologists and healthcare professionals who look after more than ten million patients of all ages throughout Germany every year in the five medical areas of anaesthesiology: anaesthesia, intensive care medicine, emergency medicine, pain medicine and palliative medicine. Together they stand for the best possible patient care and patient safety in their daily work. 365 days a year and 24 hours a day.

Phone: 0911 93378-33

E-Mail:

[email protected]

[email protected]

Internet:

www.dgai.de

www.bda.de

Original content from: German Society for Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine (DGAI), transmitted by news aktuell