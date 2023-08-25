Pediatric Gastroenterologist Returns to PAVIA Institution After 19 Years, Fulfilling Dream of Becoming a Pediatrician

After 19 years, the specialist returns to the PAVIA institution, which allowed him to discover his passion for medicine.

By: MSP Writing

August 25, 2023

Through his facebook account, the pediatric gastroenterologist Dr. Edwin Torres Reyes, a native of the municipality of Jayuya in Puerto Rico, shared his career as a professional since he began his vocation for medicine as an escort for patients at the Pavía Hospital in Santurce.

“This is the story of how dreams don’t come true on their own,” he said on his social profile. “From the first moment the door opened, I knew this was my place, and one that I would fight for against all odds.”

Dr. Torres studied at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus, with a very clear goal: to be a pediatrician. “He knew that to achieve this he had to ‘roll up my sleeves’ and never take me off, despite all the difficulties that might arise.”

In 2009, the expert emigrated to the city of Guadalajara, in Mexico, to start his career, where he had the opportunity to work with children in a state of vulnerability, an experience with which he reaffirmed his conviction to be a pediatrician.

After 8 years, in 2017, he returned to Puerto Rico where he specialized in Pediatrics. Later, she moved to San Antonio, Texas, where she completed her fellowship in pediatric gastroenterology.

Finally, 19 years after completing his studies at Jayuya High School, he returned to the PAVIA institution, which allowed him to discover his passion for medicine.

“Today I can say that dreams do not come true on their own. Today I can confirm that any wrong decision along the way could have shattered my desire to become a Pediatrician. Today I can tell young people that there are no difficult dreams, if you work on them with focus and dedication. Today I can tell my country that I return the favor of having educated me. Today I can tell the children that in Arecibo, I am here to help them”.