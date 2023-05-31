Pediatric rheumatology of the Gaslini European center of excellence – News from pediatricians

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – GENOA, MAY 31 – European recognition for Rheumatology from the Gaslini Institute. The department has in fact been indicated as a center of continental excellence by Eular, the European society of rheumatology which represents the scientific societies of rheumatology of all European nations.



The appointment will be held in Milan where the 23rd Eular congress is underway until 3 June, an event that brings together over 10,000 delegates from all over the world. On this occasion, the confirmation of the institute’s rheumatology will be announced as a European center of excellence in the field of pediatric rheumatology for the five-year period 2023-28. For Gaslini this is a confirmation: since 2008, in fact, the award has been awarded on three occasions.



“Our Irccs is the only pediatric center recognized by Eular in Italy: a success that has been confirmed over time – declared the general manager Renato Botti – and represents a guarantee of both clinical and scientific high quality of Gaslini as a pediatric hospital, and in particular of the rheumatology and autoinflammatory diseases operating unit, directed by Dr. Marco Gattorno”.



The designation of Center of Excellence is obtained, through an extremely rigorous and selective procedure, on the basis of the volume and quality of scientific production.



There are just 23 centers of excellence in Europe and Gaslini was the only one in Italy for years but has recently been joined by the adult rheumatology of Padua. While at the pediatric level, the Genoese institute was the only center of excellence in Europe for pediatric rheumatology and a second one has only recently been added, the Dutch center in Utrecht.



“Over 90% of patients with rheumatic diseases admitted to us come from outside the region and from other European countries – said Marco Gattorno, director of the rheumatology and autoinflammatory diseases operating unit -. I am particularly proud of the confirmation of this recognition , which represents a clear sign of continuity of the quality of care and research of our group over the years”. (HANDLE).

