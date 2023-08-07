Pediatrician boss: Parents should pay for visits to the emergency room

Pediatrician President Thomas Fischbach has called for a fee for emergency treatment and better patient management. “Emergency care must be focused on emergencies and not for the pimples on the children’s buttocks, for which the parents have no time during the week and with which the emergency service opens at the weekend,” said the president of the professional association of paediatricians (BVKJ) of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Monday). “In such cases, I think it would make perfect sense for the insured to pay their own contribution.”

It’s a pity that politicians don’t really dare to tackle the issue for fear of a headwind, stressed the pediatrician. “The scarce emergency resources are being used over and over again by non-urgent cases, and this has to stop. In real emergencies, the costs can be reimbursed, which could be implemented with little effort.”

“Then we’ll lose even more workers”

The plans of the government commission to reform emergency care do not go far enough for Fischbach. “So far it sounds too much like: Come to us all of you who are weary and burdened, we will help you,” he said. Although the emergency centers for children proposed by the Commission are “desirable”, there is a lack of paediatricians for a nationwide facility.

“It would also be fatal if only specialists and not doctors with sufficient training were allowed to take on emergency care. Then even more workers will break away – in practices and in clinics,” warned the BVKJ President. Last but not least, clearer rules are needed for patient management so that non-urgent cases are really referred to the doctor’s office instead of being admitted to the emergency centers.”

Many people go to the emergency room when they can’t get a doctor’s appointment

The federal government wants to reform emergency care. In the future, patients in emergencies will be cared for by new control centers and emergency centers. The background is a sharp increase in patients using the emergency services. Experts complain that many people go to the emergency room when they can’t get a doctor’s appointment. The emergency rooms are therefore massively overcrowded.

According to the federal government, the total number of emergency patients treated – by the on-call service of the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KV) and the emergency rooms of the hospitals – has increased from 24.9 million in 2009 to 27.8 million people in 2019. That is an increase of twelve percent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

