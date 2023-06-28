Pediatrician screams for help: “We can’t suffer anymore”

The historic shortage of skilled workers in Germany is also hitting medical practices harder and harder. Beate Seger-Fritz works as a pediatrician in Frankfurt and now looks after around 1,500 children every quarter. To help her with this Herculean task, she has seven employees who, mathematically speaking, she cannot actually afford. The “Bild” reported on the everyday work of a 59-year-old, passionate doctor, whose challenges are a symptom of an ailing health system.

Doctor has to pay for further training of employees themselves

“We doctors are really capable of suffering,” says Seger-Fritz, in whose practice there is a petition for the preservation of family and specialist practices in Germany. “But now the suffering is over. We can’t suffer anymore.”

These statements are well supported. Not only because there is hardly a longer training path in Germany than the one that doctors like her had to follow. Training medical professionals, without whom no medical practice or hospital can function, requires commitment, resources and time. But in Seger-Fritz’ experience there is less and less money for both tasks.

She even pays for the further training of one of her prospective specialists out of her own pocket because the state of Hesse does not support enough further training positions for female doctors. Half the job costs her 3,600 euros a month. In total, their personnel costs now amount to 22,000 euros per month.

Individual medical practices are threatened with death

“Either I’ll get some support for the young colleague in October or she has to go.” The shortcomings of the current system annoy Seger-Fitz so much that they arouse her suspicion. “Obviously, the aim of politics is to bury the individual practice, to no longer allow individual care by doctors.”

She predicts gloomily that practices like hers will soon be merged into medical care centers run by large private corporations – with doctors and practice staff constantly changing. Many of these doctors would then possibly come from abroad, “because training doctors in this country is too expensive.”

“Two minutes per patient. I don’t want to do medicine like that”

What sounds like a lament becomes more understandable when you observe Seger-Fritz’s everyday work and know the decisions that she has made in life. While fellow students chose more lucrative subjects, Seger-Fritz went into paediatrics because of her passion for children.

In 2021, a pediatrician with a patient number of just under 1,000 per quarter received around 74 euros per patient – regardless of the number and type of examinations. But pediatric patients often require multiple follow-up visits, fear treatment, and need to hear explanations multiple times. This extra work also frightens medical assistants. “The field of paediatrics is very personnel-intensive. Medical assistants often opt for less strenuous and more lucrative disciplines or facilities,” says Seger-Fritz.

Seger-Fritz himself looks after more than 1,000 patients every quarter. The poor remuneration leads to a shortage of paediatricians and this shortage is currently forcing them to look after around 1,500 patients per quarter.

On a particularly bad day, she once looked after 134 patients in one day. “Makes two minutes per patient,” she says. “I don’t want to do medicine like this.” In practice, this grievance also means that pediatric practices like hers are usually unable to hire the necessary staff, which in turn reduces the quality of treatment. “Parents cannot reach the practices by telephone, examinations cannot be carried out.”

overall social problem

The difficult financial situation, the lack of training places, the lack of staff and the inhuman working hours are only part of the misery. The shortage of skilled workers in neighboring professions has a direct impact on their work. “We paediatricians fill the gaps in the care of new parents due to a lack of midwives. There are only a few specialists in each subject for children.”

She also saw herself increasingly faced with developmentally disabled, mentally ill children who required even more intensive care. Nowadays, parents are less and less prepared for being parents, and the children are insufficiently supported, among other things, due to the lack of places in kindergarten.

Demographic change has not gone unnoticed either, says Seger-Fritz, whose practice is located in a socially disadvantaged area of ​​Frankfurt. “I take care of a large number of families with little or no education, who speak little or no German. That further increases the time required.” She hardly has any private patients who could cross-finance the practice.

Appreciation for doctors cannot be everything

Despite all the difficulties, Seger-Fritz wants to continue. “Children are authentic,” she says, “honest and lovable. You deserve to get the best possible treatment and care. Parents and children show me the appreciation that fills me and allows me to endure the current situation.”

She then almost inevitably adds: “But I can’t take care of my children, finance my life, let alone look happily and carefree into my future with appreciation alone.”

Doctor shortage in Germany

Nationwide, around 4,100 general practitioners were missing in 2021. In Baden-Württemberg alone, 765 positions were vacant. Arranged by specialty, neurologists (170 vacant seats) and paediatricians (137 vacant seats) were the most absent. Most vacancies, regardless of specialty, are concentrated in rural areas where relative shortages of doctors and heavy workloads create a vicious spiral.