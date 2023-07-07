Pediatricians: “against motion sickness, no to video games while travelling” – Medicine

Motion sickness is a very frequent disorder between 3 and 12 years of age. To avoid this, it is advisable to leave early when the child is still sleepy, drive without too much acceleration, keep the environment cool, distract the child by singing and avoid using video games. This is indicated by the experts of the‘Bambino Gesù Hospital in Rome from which, in view of the holidays, a handbook for safe holidays with the children arrives.

Pallor, yawning, cold sweats, malaise, feeling of nausea often followed by vomiting are the symptoms of motion sickness and seasickness, a disorder due to a hypersensitivity of the balance center (labyrinth), located in the inner ear which, in predisposed children, it stresses the neurovegetative system more than necessary. In those who suffer from it, the visual flow of the lateral landscape causes contradictory stimuli, compared to the body which is stationary. This is why it is useful to invite the child to look at the road ahead. On longer journeys, a specific drug can be administered on the prescription of the pediatrician, but “it has positive effects and no side effects” even the use of special bracelets based on the compression of a specific point of the wrist.

On holiday, paediatricians remind you, you have to be careful avoid exposure to the sun during the hottest hours. In particular, it should be avoided completely in infants under 6 months, while between 6 months and 2 years it is advisable to avoid exposure between 10.30 and 18.30. It is also inadvisable to bathe in the sea under the age of 6 months as the delicate skin of the baby would be exposed to the sun too early.

For beach holidays, the typical parental fear is meeting with jellyfish and weeverfish: if this occurs, apply, without rubbing, sand or hot water to deactivate the toxin, then cleanse with salt water and apply 5% aluminum chloride gel but not ammonia.

As for the mountain, a healthy child has the same tolerance as an adult for high altitudes. But under 3 months of life it is “not advisable to take them to the high mountains as there is still lung immaturity”.

