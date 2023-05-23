Pediatricians enjoyed the consilium live

Intended for practice – more than thirty years of medical training from InfectoPharm

The “consilium live on stage” congress was very well received.

Heppenheim, May 22, 2023 – With topics ranging from thick knees and typical mistakes in asthma therapy to bullying and successful conversations with opponents of vaccination in the pediatric practice, the 48th consilium congress live on May 19th and 20th, 2023 in Berlin again showed all facets of a practical training that is particularly relevant for pediatricians in private practice. InfectoPharm Arzneimittel und Consilium GmbH sponsored and organized the presentations of the product-neutral content and the appropriate premises for a modern congress, as it has done for more than thirty years. The Verti Music Hall was selected for this training course and appropriately placed under the motto “consilium live on stage”. 650 participants were on site in Berlin on both days.

Doctors still want to meet in person: After the scientific content, “personal exchange and contact with colleagues” was the second most important reason for participating. They don’t want to do without this “after Corona” despite increasing digital communication in further training. Residents, in particular, appreciate a direct conversation, a further professional opinion or the confirmation of a therapy decision. In addition to the scientific program, this two-day event also gave them plenty of room to clarify their own cases.

The entire therapeutic spectrum: from the classic vitamin D to the potential of biologicals

The consilium live, first offered by InfectoPharm in 1991, takes place on two dates in spring and autumn at different locations in Germany. On Fridays, social pediatric and child psychiatric topics are dealt with – this time, for example, eating disorders, child protection and speech delays – Saturday is devoted entirely to broad interdisciplinary pediatrics. Communication as basic work in every consultation requires not only a coherent conversation strategy but also convincing arguments. There were recommendations for empathetic motivational interviewing, for recognizing and addressing young people who are victims or perpetrators of bullying, and for talking to parents who are skeptical about vaccination: How does a doctor reach his counterpart and have satisfactory conversations in the time-limited practice situation? A sensitive area is pediatric gynaecology, “never just banal” traumatic brain injuries should be assessed in practice and biologicals could be seen as game changers in the therapy of chronic inflammatory bowel diseases.

Fourteen experts gave lectures on the Ascension Day weekend under the scientific direction of an experienced program committee. Among them also Dr. Bernhard Sandner, who has helped set up the social pediatric afternoon since 2012. He said goodbye to the plenum in the new challenges of retirement.

Knowledge for your own practice “from Monday”

The consilium live is characterized by the special focus on practical relevance: The new knowledge can always be applied “from Monday”, according to the slogan of the training. The Verti Music Hall on the Spree offered a relaxed and inspiring setting. The organizer InfectoPharm – a specialist in children’s health in particular, but also in dermatology, infectiology and ENT – had repeatedly taken up the concert theme and thus created an unconventional, dynamic environment for the further training.

Certified content – even after the training

The entire training was certified by the Medical Association and serves to acquire CME points (Continuing Medical Education) for continued medical practice. After the event, doctors can acquire continuing education points through videos from the consilium live on stage and other content on InfectoPharm’s medical learning platform. A repetition of the congress is planned on October 27th and 28th, 2023 in the former German Bundestag in Bonn, then in hybrid form.

Weblinks

Go to the InfectoPharm newsroom (additional image download)

To the learning platform “Wissen acts” for the scientific content in the consilium (only for specialist groups)

About InfectoPharm

InfectoPharm Arzneimittel und Consilium GmbH specializes in the new and further development of medicinal products for children. For more than 30 years, the family-run German company has distinguished itself as a courageous pioneer in the industry. The portfolio currently includes around 130 preparations with numerous innovations for the areas of pediatrics, infectiology, pneumology, dermatology and allergology, which are increasingly attracting international attention. The consilium service is available to specialist groups free of charge as a product-neutral advisory and knowledge transfer service.

The InfectoPharm Group includes branches in Austria and Italy as well as the two German subsidiaries Pädia GmbH and Beyvers GmbH. With more than 350 employees, the group achieves annual sales of around EUR 250 million (2022), with average growth of 15 percent. InfectoPharm regularly receives awards from the medical profession, such as the “Golden Tablet” or currently as a “Crisis-Proof Employer” from Creditreform.

www.infectopharm.com

