Home Health Pediatricians, more and more minors with ‘social media depression’ – Medicine
Health

Pediatricians, more and more minors with ‘social media depression’ – Medicine

by admin
Pediatricians, more and more minors with ‘social media depression’ – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME – Bombarded with advertising, overexposed to cyberbullying and with fewer and fewer face-to-face contacts, children and adolescents who use social media too much risk eating and sexual problems, as well as physical ones. To confirm the growing risks of “social depression” is a review of the scientific literature conducted by the Italian Society of Pediatrics which analyzed 68 works conducted from 2004 to 2022.

Published in the International Journal of environmental research of public health, the review identified a significant association between depression and use of social media, primarily Instagram, Tik-Tok and Youtube, in 19 studies, equal to 27% of those examined. . “It is unclear whether social media use leads to more depression or whether these depressive symptoms cause people to seek social media more.

However, the more time they spend on digital devices, the higher the levels of depression, without geographical distinctions “, explains Rino Agostiniani, Sip councilor.

Not only sleep disorders, addiction, anxiety, little physical activity, vision or postural problems, headache. Social media and a lot of pop-up advertising can alter the perception of the sexual sphere. But the influence on eating disorders is also worrying, both for the greater exposure to junk food marketing, and for the spread of pro-anorexia messages, “no longer limited to websites, but transferred to Snapchat, Facebook, Pinterest “. The network also facilitates the spread of cyberbullying (detected in 15 studies, 22%) with a growing dissemination of aggressive messages through images and videos.

“Unauthorized use of social media can create problems both from the point of view of managing emotions and relational and scholastic difficulties”, says Sip president Annamaria Staiano. “Dialogue with friends and families as well as physical activity are the best antidotes against overdose from social networks and online chats” in which “virtual spaces replace face-to-face contact”, concludes Elena Bozzola, director of SIP. (HANDLE).

See also  "Diablo Immortal" packaging and testing players are dissatisfied with the peak level limit of the game design, disguised to prevent long-term treasure-playing - Game Base

You may also like

What happens to those who eat pumpkin with...

Anorexia is a ‘silent’ enemy but early detection...

the symptoms and causes for cholangiocarcinoma- breaking latest...

“We are not prepared for the risk of...

A Cancer Center of excellence in Candiolo

what it is and how to deal with...

A cochlear implant to hear again. And rehabilitation...

Negative calorie versus empty calorie: how to recognize...

Because we choose men who make us cry

Gym and palatenda ko three months after the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy