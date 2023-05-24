Pediatricians, no to do-it-yourself for Streptococcus, all the advice – Medicine

news-txt”>

With the end of the pandemic there has been an increase in infectious episodes caused by group A beta haemolytic Streptococcus (SBEA), which can give sore throat, fever and even a skin rash in the case of scarlet fever in children. However, it is important that parents avoid the do-it-yourself and contact the pediatrician: in particular, the swab must also take place on the recommendation of the treating pediatrician to avoid erroneous diagnoses and inappropriate use of antibiotic therapy; also because up to one in 4 children with a positive swab can be a healthy carrier.

These are some of the recommendations of the Italian Society of Pediatrics (SIP) which explains that precisely in conjunction with the increase in cases of streptococcus and the use of rapid tests, both in Italy and in Europe, the production and distribution of antibiotic most used in these cases, amoxicillin.

“The main advice is to always contact the pediatrician to avoid inappropriate use of antibiotics and guarantee children the best paths to protect their health based on scientific evidence” says SIP President Annamaria Staiano.

Pharyngotonsillitis, very common in children, is mainly of viral origin. SBEA is responsible for about 1 in 4 cases of sore throat and affects 19% to 30% of children and adolescents between the ages of 5 and 19. SBEA is the same bacterium as scarlet fever; the rash appears when the SBEA produces some substances called exotoxins. The course is benign, with resolution of the picture within 3-7 days. Only in a minority of cases, the infection can be associated with complications such as peritonsillar, parapharyngeal or retropharyngeal abscesses, otitis media, sinusitis, mastoiditis, rheumatic disease and acute post-streptococcal glomerulonephritis.

Do-it-yourself can lead parents to mistakes, in fact it must be considered that from 10 to 25% (therefore up to one in 4) of swab-positive children are actually healthy carriers of BEA. Carrier status can last from weeks to months, but with minimal risk of complications and low risk of transmission. Antibiotics are not recommended for these children. When a child has a sore throat, therefore, in the presence of a positive strep swab, it is not said that it is the bacterium that causes the symptom; the sore throat could instead be linked to a contemporary viral infection. For this reason, in the absence of acute symptoms, or even at the end of antibiotic therapy, the rapid strep test should not be performed, they conclude.