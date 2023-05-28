Home » Pedicure for the summer: simple home remedy makes your feet really soft




Have your feet suffered a lot during the cold months? Aren’t you really ready for summer yet? Read here which home remedy will quickly make your feet really soft and supple.

Apple cider vinegar is a true miracle cure. Two tablespoons mixed with a glass of water a day help to stimulate digestion, strengthen the immune system and also ensure a fresh complexion.

But apple cider vinegar can do much more. You can find out here how you can also use the home remedy for your feet.

1. Helper against calluses

If you put about 100 milliliters of apple cider vinegar in a water bath, it helps – thanks to the acid – to soften the hardened skin on the heels. If you add a pumice stone after 25 minutes in the water bath, your feet will be fresh for the summer.

2. Get rid of athlete’s foot and nail fungus

An apple cider vinegar and water bath also helps with annoying athlete’s foot. If you want, you can also rub your feet with undiluted apple cider vinegar. It is best to leave this on overnight.

3. Prevent sweaty feet

The water-vinegar mixture also helps against sweaty feet. To do this, dilute 200 milliliters of apple cider vinegar with two liters of warm water and dip your feet. Back in the dry, sweat production should now have settled down.

4. Get tired legs moving

Anyone who has stood up all day knows how badly legs can hurt in the evening. A footbath with apple cider vinegar has an anti-inflammatory and blood-circulating effect and thus helps against swollen legs and feet. Mix one part apple cider vinegar with two parts warm water and add a tablespoon of coarse sea salt.

5. Bye, warts

Before going to bed, put a few drops on a cotton ball, place a band-aid on the wart and leave the vinegar on overnight.

