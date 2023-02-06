VERONA – No third place, Lazio draw with Verona 1-1. Pedro scores a great goal in the 45th minute after a not very good first half. Then in the 51st minute, equalizer by Ngonge. Post by Lazovic shortly after and a couple of important saves by Provedel. Sarri does not bypass Rome and remains in fourth place. Now the challenge against Atalanta, scheduled for Saturday evening. It’s worth a lot from a Champions League perspective.

20:28

90’+8′ – The match ends

The match between Verona and Lazio ends. It ends 1-1 at the Bentegodi.

20:26

90’+6′ – Lazio’s last chance

Casale forward in the last offensive, the ball for Zaccagni who can’t push it in with his heel from two steps away. For Montipò.

20:20

90′ – Recovery indicated

There are 6 minutes of added time.

20:17

88′ – Another yellow card of the match

Depaoli booked for a foul on Zaccagni. Last minutes of the match, substantial recovery possible.

20:08

79′ – More substitutions for Verona

Out of Coppola for Ceccherini and Lazovic for Abildgaard.

20:05

76′ – Lazio is pushing now

Cross by Luis Alberto from the right, the ball at the near post cleared by Montipò, then Doig puts it in for a corner.

20:03

74′ – Zaccagni tries

Cut by Zaccagni served by Marusic in depth, a man jumps and kicks with his right foot. Slow and wide shot, nothing to do.

19:56

67′ – Shot by Luis Alberto, high

Offensive maneuver with Milinkovic’s side for Immobile, who unloads for Zaccagni and ball to Luis Alberto. High shot. Shortly after out of Ngonge and into Gaich. For Lazio, Immobile goes out and Felipe Anderson in.

19:51

62′ – There is a red light for Verona

Excess of protests for a member of the Verona staff. Red after an intervention by Marusic on Lasagna in the area. No penalty, the Lazio player touches the ball first.

19:48

59′ – First substitution for Sarri

Out Cataldi, very tired, and in Vecino. The former Inter is placed in the direction.

19:46

57′ – Another miracle by Provedel

Pushes Verona. Hysaj misses the clearance, the ball ends up on Doig’s feet: shot and miracle by Provedel who saves and puts in a corner. Lazio in trouble.

19:42

53′ – Lazovic close to doubling

Great shot by Lazovic from outside with a shot that hits the post. Reaction from Verona that started the second half in a great way. Lazio in doll.

19:40

51′ – Goal from Verona

Free kick from a tight angle in the area where it lands Ngonge: ball in the net and Lazio’s defense practically stopped. Draw at Bentegodi.

19:35

46′ – The second half starts again

The recovery now begins with Lazio ahead. No changes for either team.

19:18

45’+1′ – The first half ends

The first half closes. Lazio ahead with Pedro’s great goal at the end. We go to rest with the Biancocelesti ahead.

19:17

45′ – Eurogoal on Pedro

Great maneuver by Lazio forward with Cataldi serving Pedro: in a handkerchief of the field he turns around and finds the 1-0 goal with his left foot. A spectacular goal.

19:14

42′ – Pedro close to scoring

Hysaj ball for cutting Pedro, who crosses the whole area and from a tight angle kicks hard with his left foot. Ball out, but what an opportunity for the Biancocelesti.

19:10

38′ – Miracle of Provedel

Ball that comes from a corner kick, on Depaoli’s free shot. Provedel, even covered by a Verona player, makes a great save and puts in a corner. Huge risk for Lazio.

19:07

35′ – What a chance for Immobile!

The Lazio striker shoots and is blocked, the ball moves to the side on the rebound, he tries with the outside, a weak ball. Montipò saves without major problems and thanks.

19:06

34′ – Another yellow card for Verona

Zaccagni makes up for another foul, this time it’s Magnani who gets booked. The ex Verona had two opposing players booked with his accelerations.

18:58

27′ – Lazio wakes up!

Milinkovic free head Immobile, who releases the left-handed from a secluded position. Strong shot, but out. Lazio tries to respond to Verona. Shortly after yellow for Zaccagni, foul on Duda.

18:56

25′ – Another shot from Verona

Verona recovering the ball from a mistake by Pedro is still there Fatigue from the distance to worry Provedel. Ball out by quite a bit, but now the hosts have taken courage.

18:55

24′ – First yellow card for Verona

Duda Trattere Zaccagni flew into midfield and makes a foul: yellow card for him, it’s the first of the match. Rhythms now high, many contrasts in midfield.

18:50

18′ – What a chance for Verona!

Ngonge’s long shot with his left foot, Provedel parries and Doig shoots high in the reply. Huge opportunity for Verona to take the lead.

18:49

17′ – Game that doesn’t take off

Several mistakes on both sides. Lazio tries, but no lunge. Verona defends in an orderly manner and seeks counterattacks. Few emotions for now.

18:42

10′ – First chance for Lazio

Penalty earned and pulled by Milinkovic: right foot that grazes the top corner from an excellent position. First real chance of the game with the signature of the Sergeant.

18:38

6′ – Luis Alberto corner, Montipò goes out

Corner earned by Zaccagni, Luis Alberto goes to beat him: usual trajectory to return, Montipò comes out with his fists and frees. Milinkovic was in the area…

18:31

1′ – The match between Verona-Lazio begins

The match begins at Bentegodi. Lazio with a white shirt, Verona with a classic yellow and blue kit. First ball for guests.

18:10

The numbers of Verona-Lazio

Verona have won 13 of their 51 matches in Serie A against Lazio (D18, L20), only against Fiorentina and Cagliari have the Gialloblù achieved more successes in the top division (both 14). After the 2-0 success in the first leg, Lazio could win both games of the season against Verona in Serie A for the first time since 2017/18.

17:50

Verona-Lazio, the complete official formations

HELLAS VERONA (3-4-2-1): Montipò; Magnani, Hien, Coppola; Depaoli, Tameze, Duda, Doig; Ngonge, Lazovic; Lasagna. A disp.: Berardi, Perilli, Zefuik, Ceccherini, Cabal, Terracciano, Abildgaard, Sulemana, Verdi, Braff, Kallon, Gaich. All.: Marco Zaffaroni.

LAZIO (4-3-3): provedel; Marusic, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Milinkovic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Pedro, Immobile, Zaccagni. A disp.: Maximiano, Adamonis, Lazzari, Patric, Pellegrini, Gila, Marcos Antonio, Basic, Vecino, Felipe Anderson, Cancellieri, Romero. All.: Maurice Sarri.

17:40

Cancellieri’s words in the pre-game

“A complicated match awaits us against a team that is recovering after a difficult start. I know Hellas Verona well, they’re a united group: that’s why I’m sure they’ll have a very important second part of the season. Today’s victory would be essential to keep us in the full Champions League area. We arrive here with a lot of confidence and concentration because it is a challenge that we have prepared well”. As Matteo Cancellieri to Lazio Style Channel in the pre match.

17:30

The official formation of Lazio

Lazio (4-3-3) – Provedel; Marusic, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Milinkovic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Pedro, Immobile, Zaccagni. All. Sarri.

17:15

Lazio, forward with Immobile

Unlucky season so far for Cyrus Immobile. AND to the all-time low of appearances (15) and minutes played (1032) in Serie A after the first 20 days. At Verona he scored ten goals in 11 games, he is one of the most targeted and executed teams. At Bentegodi he wants to score again, a goal missing from the match against Lecce at the beginning of the year.

17:00

Lazio chasing third place

Lazio at the Bentegodi are looking for points for third place. Against Verona there are fundamental points up for grabs to stay in the Champions League zone and follow second-placed Inter. Not an easy game in a moment full of commitments. The elimination from the Italian Cup is behind us, now Sarri is thinking of a February full of important matches. Starting this evening, then Atalanta and the Conference League. We need a great Lazio.

Verona – Bentegodi Stadium