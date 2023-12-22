PEG eG receives kununu Top Company seal 2024

Friday, December 22, 2023, 9:15 a.m

PEG has been awarded the kununu Top Company seal for the third time in a row

Award based on independent assessments of employee satisfaction PEG sees this as motivation and incentive to continue working on attractiveness as an employer kununu CEO Nina Zimmermann: “Strong signal to talents who are looking for the right company”

Munich, December 22, 2023: The employer rating platform kununu recognizes PEG eG as Top Company 2024. The award is based on the independent reviews of employees on the platform. This makes PEG one of the companies with the best working environment in Germany.

“We congratulate PEG on receiving the Top Company seal 2024,” says Nina Zimmermann, CEO of kununu. “The award is given to employers with particularly good reviews on kununu. Since only around five percent of companies meet the qualification criteria, this is a very select group. Employers who are awarded the seal are not only characterized by recognition and appreciation, but also send a strong signal to talented people who are looking for the right company,” continued Zimmermann.

Ralph Eppelein, Head of Human Resources and Central Services at PEG, is pleased about the award: “This feedback is a recognition of our efforts to date and at the same time a motivation to further increase our attractiveness as an employer. The awarding of the Top Company seal shows that we are on the right track with our ideas and our commitment to satisfied employees.” And the company is continuously pursuing this: the employee benefits were further expanded in 2023. In addition to the existing benefits, regular get-togethers have been offering employees the opportunity to exchange ideas in an informal setting since this year. Social engagement is also encouraged. All employees can spend 40 working hours per calendar year on voluntary work. The existing company pension plan was revised in 2023 and supplemented with an attractive matching model. The PEG actively supports the use of public transport and reimburses all train travelers for the EUR 49 ticket.

For 2024, PEG has set itself the goal of optimizing employee communication and increasing its focus on dialogue. The company will initiate this project in 2023 with an analysis phase that starts with a detailed employee survey. The result will be announced at the two-day annual kick-off event at the beginning of January 2024.

In order to qualify for the kununu Top Company seal 2024, a company must meet the following criteria:

At least seven reviews from employees since the profile was created. Applicant reviews are not counted. A score of at least 3.8 stars (out of a maximum of 5 possible), both overall and in employee reviews. In the past twelve months, the employee’s rating score must be at least 3.8 stars. At least two new reviews in the last twelve months. An updated rating also counts as a new rating.

About PEG eG

As the first purchasing cooperative for clinics, health and social facilities on the German market, PEG eG looks back on more than 50 years of experience in the healthcare market. Based in Munich, it has around 650 shareholders and looks after more than 3,200 members, including facilities in the areas of acute, rehabilitation, seniors and nursing care as well as the partial and non-stationary market.

