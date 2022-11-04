The Pegan diet is one of the latest food trends in the US, but recently it has also landed in Italy. Designed by doctor Mark Hyman of Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine (which in 2014 coined the acronym that identifies it), is in fact a nutritional protocol that combines the Paleolithic diet (a food philosophy based on the exclusive consumption of foods that humans consumed before they learned advanced fishing techniques, breeding, agriculture and food processing methods) to veganism (a lifestyle that tries to exclude, as far as possible, all forms of exploitation and cruelty towards animals).

A curious hybrid that promises to fill the nutritional gaps of the two aforementioned regimes, as well as improve various parameters for the organism. But what does this type of diet consist of? Together with the nutritionist Fabio Mariniello we will try to find out more about the pros and cons of the Pegan diet and the effects it can give to those who follow it.

Dr. Mariniello, on what principles is the Pegan diet based?

“The Pegan diet blends some healthy principles of a Vegan diet and others of the Paleolithic diet, creating a mix that violates the basic principles of both original philosophies and sets guidelines that are not too stringent in terms of food choice, but difficult to sustain by patient in the medium to long term. Like many non-canonical nutritional models, there are shareable strengths and disadvantages to note. While managing to identify the initial health benefits of the consumer, these are no greater / better than other nutritional models. It is a protocol that rewards in an initial weight loss phase lasting a few weeks, as long as you accept the numerous alterations in the cart and in the wallet “.

What are its goals / benefits?

“Its objectives are the classic ones of any diet: to lose weight and allow the maintenance of a good state of health. To these are added a relatively low environmental impact (based on vegan traits) and a consumption of food more in line with some “supposed” human needs “.

How is the Pegan diet structured?

“The Pegan diet involves a massive consumption of fruit and vegetables, which throughout the protocol are the only true source of both simple and complex carbohydrates. In fact, this makes the diet a stringent Low-Carb that winks at ketogenic protocols. Even imagining to eat very important portions of vegetables, we would hardly reach the minimum requirement of carbohydrates indicated in the national guidelines. By virtue of this detail, doubts arise about the possibility of transforming this model into something continuous over time. Vegetables are associated with small portions of meat and fish as sources of animal proteins, supported by small doses of legumes and dried fruit as a vegetable protein source. Surely it is not a hyper-protein diet, since the total protein must be around 25% of the energy requirement, a value higher than that of a standard Mediterranean but lower than the high-protein ones very popular between the 90s and 2000s. it must focus mainly on good fats, which is potentially impossible and practically very difficult, as it requires a very careful selection of meats, fish and oils, without being able to exclude the introduction of saturated fats (which are always a natural part of these foods) “.

What foods does it reduce or ban?

“Industrial, additive-enriched and processed foods are excluded regardless. No ingredient must have undergone too complex manipulations or be added to other ingredients of other origin. All cereals and pseudo cereals, without distinction, can be consumed only in microscopic quantities and sporadically. The diet becomes almost (or completely) gluten-free, but rather than focusing on this protein complex, it is the starch of the grains that is viewed very badly. The exclusion or drastic reduction of gluten becomes an indirect consequence. Soy, being predominantly GMO, is prohibited. Dairy products and milk derivatives are totally banned ”.

Can it be recommended to everyone?

“No, first of all for the costs. A diet of this type requires a great deal on the expense of a family. Not all people can afford a shopping cart made of exclusively organic meat and fish, with highly sought-after products. For example, omega-3 rich Alaskan salmon is both expensive and difficult to source. Secondly, if it were followed by everyone, there would not be sufficient resources. It is an exclusive model that does not think in terms of widespread circulation on the population. Finally, there are not enough studies in the literature to justify more than a few months of stringent low-carb regimen (and usually it is limited to a few weeks). Individual studies, especially with small control groups, do not yet represent a solid scientific basis. We need to look for meta-analyzes and statistically significant numbers. All those who appeal to the single study have not well understood how the comparison works in the scientific world. In the absence of clear data, this protocol can be good for those who want to break with the usual habits, but for a limited time ”.