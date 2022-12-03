Dramatic indiscretion from “A Folha” on the health conditions of the former champion after the removal of a tumor on his intestine

New rumors from Brazil on health conditions of Skin. According to “A Folha” reports, the former green-gold star is not would be more responsive to chemotherapy which he has undergone since last September after being operated on for a bowel cancer and it would have been transferred to the palliative care ward of the Albert Einstein hospital, where he has been hospitalized since Wednesday 30 November. Particular that, if confirmed, would seem to testify a sharp and rapid worsening of the clinical picture.

After declaring in recent days that the 82-year-old former footballer had “full vital functions”, the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo did not want to comment on the new indiscretions from the Brazilian newspaper, according to which the treatments Pelé is undergoing do not they would now be giving more results and the metastases would also have attacked the lungs and liver. A worsening that would have led the doctors to subject the former champion only to palliative care, treatments usually used to improve the life of terminally ill patients as much as possible.

A clinical picture in stark contrast to the version of the daughter of the great 82-year-old Brazilian champion Nely Nascimento, who in recent days has spoken of a situation that is absolutely under control, defining the hospitalization of the father as only a planned medical step.

MBAPPÉ: “I PRAY FOR THE KING”

“I pray for the King”. Like this Kylian Mbappe he expresses all his support for the great Pele, of whom he is a fan.

TITE: “MUCH HEALTH TO OUR EXTRATERRESTRIAL”

The Brazil coach Tite, is grappling with the problem of injuries that deprived him of Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus for the entire World Cup, and of Alex Sandro and Neymar for Monday’s round of 16 against South Korea. million Brazilians, wants to dedicate a message to Pele, as he did two days ago. “I wish him much health, he is our greatest representative – the words of Tite -, an extraterrestrial who became terrestrial. Our thoughts are with him”.

KANE: “INSPIRATION FOR EVERYONE”

An incredible player and person: an inspiration for all footballers”. On the eve of the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar against Senegal, England captain Harry Kane’s thoughts are with Pelé. “The news of his illness – he said – makes us very sad, we wish him well”. it was “a special moment and I always try to follow that advice”.