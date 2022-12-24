“Let’s stay here, in struggle and in faith. Another night together”. The touching post, on Christmas Eve, comes from Pelé’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, with a post directly from the hospital room. With a photo that says it all: O Rei, in bed with an intubation, and the sweet embrace of her daughter.

the illness

—

Pele, 82, has been battling colon cancer for some time. The latest bulletins from the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo speak of “renal and heart failure”: “I want to thank everyone for the affection, messages and prayers we receive for our father. I say this on behalf of myself and the whole family Pele’s son Edinho, a former goalkeeper and now coach in the Brazilian Serie B, had said in the last few hours. “Sometimes I take moments to reflect and pray. Some moments are difficult”.