There is one theme on which almost all political forces I agree. From right to left of the hemicycle, from north to south of the peninsula, deputies of Brothers of ItalyLega, Come on ItalyWe with Italy, 5 Star MovementTogether for the Future, Democratic partyArticle 1, League and South Tyrolean People’s Party – with the only exception of Italian left e Verdi – they asked, with amendments to the Budget Law almost identical to each other, to reduce theVAT on pelletswood fuel of which the Italians are i major consumers domestic in the world. “We understand that the parties make this proposal to meet economic difficulties of citizens, but thus perpetuate the policies they create damage to the environment and to health. Rather invest in heat pumps and in all the existing systems that exploit renewables”, he comments Francesco Romiziexternal relations manager of Isde Italia – Doctors for the Environment, an association that presented one in March European study from which it emerges that our country is first in the EU for health costs from heatingmainly due to pellet stoves and fireplaces (which according to research cause in Italy diseases over 4 billion a year).

Gerometta (Citizens for the air): “Paradoxical in Italy, which has records of deaths from pollution in the EU”

“It is paradoxical that precisely during the course of the Cop15 and while 650 scientists warn the world community that burn wood to generate heat and electricity endangers the biodiversity and the achievement of climate goals aims to facilitate the use of combustible solids like wood and pellets,” he says Anna Geromettapresident of Citizens for the Air. “Even more paradoxical – he continues – is that it is done in the country that has the highest mortality in Europa as to air pollutants and candidate a heavy penalties European Unions for violating the legal limits for particulate matter, produced to a significant extent by the use of solid fuels”. According to the report of theEuropean Environment Agency relative to 2020, Italy is – with 70,000 early deaths per year – in first place for deaths from pollution in all three of the pollutants analysed: very fine powders (Pm 2.5), Ozone (O3) and Nitrogen Dioxide (No2). “The pollution incentives have continued to this day, despite the European Commission initiated a proceeding against Italy infringement for exceeding the limits of Pm 2.5 and there have been two convictions for nitrogen dioxide and one for Pm 10 – concludes the president of Cittadini per l’Aria – we hope that such a measure will be avoided which is in contrast with the health of citizens and the country’s interest in pursuing a real strategy towards renewable”.

All agree, except on the covers

But neither the numbers on deaths and health costs, nor the infringement procedures have stopped the request bipartisan of the politicians they have tabled amendments almost identical to the budget law: reduction of VAT from 22% to 5% charged to the “Fund to cope with indifferent needs that manifest themselves in the course of management”, or a State fund with no real purpose, used precisely for the amendments, which this year has been increased from 25 to 400 million euros. What changes in the amendments presented by the various political forces is only the possible expense to be borne by the taxpayer. The reduction in VAT on pellets will cost 90 million in 2023 according to the Pd (amendment presented by Augustus CurtiMarco Simiani Chiara Braga, Christian DiSanzo). The necessary coverage is instead of 200 million for 2023 and 2024 according to the 5 Star Movement (amendment signed by Emiliano hayIda Carmina, Gianmauro Of the oilLeo Donno, Daniela Torto, Giorgio Fede, Ilaria Fontana and Daniela Morfino who voted with Joseph L’Abbate of Together for the future). For Federico Fornaro, Deborah Serracchiani (PD) who voted with Maria Cecilia Guerra of Article 1, the price will instead be 50 million euros starting from 2023. Manfred Schullian and Renate Gebhard of Südtiroler Volkspartei believe instead that the cost will be 83 million. Finally the deputies of Lega, Forza ItaliaBrothers of Italy and Us with Italy (Riccardo Molinari, Tommaso Foti, Alexander CattaneoMaurizio Lupi, Patrizia Marrocco, Mauro D’Attis and Francesco Cannizzaro) I agree with Clare Gribaudo of the Democratic Party in making the State pay the VAT reduction on pellets 160 million euros. Gribaudo went so far as to ask for the inclusion of the pellet and the firewood (even more polluting) in the personal income tax deductions at 19%. Like one healthcare expenditure.