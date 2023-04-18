Home » Penalty in the ER? That’s what a doctor says
Penalty in the ER? That's what a doctor says

Penalty in the ER? That's what a doctor says


They come lying down or walking – in Germany many people go to an emergency room every day.
Should patients pay for emergency rooms when they can go there themselves? We asked a doctor who is in the emergency room every day about the latest debate in the German healthcare system.

Prof. Dr. André Gries is spokesman for the Structures Section of Clinical Acute and Emergency Medicine of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI) and Medical Director of the Central Emergency Room / Observation Station of the University Hospital Leipzig.

Kassenärzte boss Andreas Gassen proposed this week that patients should pay fees in emergency rooms, especially those who can still go there themselves. This gives the impression that people who still come to us on their own are generally not a medical emergency. I experience something different here every day.

In the emergency room at Leipzig University Hospital, where I am the medical director, we treat an average of one hundred patients a day. Half come by rescue service, ambulance or helicopter. The other half comes on their own initiative or by referral from the private sector; many of them come on foot.

