“Penalty saved by Milik, that’s how it went! The top 3 goalkeepers in Italy are…”

Bologna-Juventus, Skorupski speaks

“It was a double save on Fagioli, but the penalty was more difficult. Knowing Arek, I thought he crossed over but I was central to the end. Luckily it worked out for me. On penalties I think it’s 50-50, in the course of the match I think it’s more difficult for me. Block Milik’s shot? To be honest, I didn’t want to block it. She stayed on my chest and that’s how it went. We exchanged shirts, we talked and I told him that we are even and that we will see you next time.”

On the top 3 goalkeepers in Serie A

“First Maignan, second Szczesny and third Onana. Courtois or Ter Stegen? I am following Serie A more and I say Maignan better, but in recent years probably Courtois ”.