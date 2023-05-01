Home » “Penalty saved by Milik, that’s how it went! The top 3 goalkeepers in Italy are…”
Health

“Penalty saved by Milik, that’s how it went! The top 3 goalkeepers in Italy are…”

by admin

Bologna-Juventus, Skorupski speaks

“It was a double save on Fagioli, but the penalty was more difficult. Knowing Arek, I thought he crossed over but I was central to the end. Luckily it worked out for me. On penalties I think it’s 50-50, in the course of the match I think it’s more difficult for me. Block Milik’s shot? To be honest, I didn’t want to block it. She stayed on my chest and that’s how it went. We exchanged shirts, we talked and I told him that we are even and that we will see you next time.”

On the top 3 goalkeepers in Serie A

First Maignan, second Szczesny and third Onana. Courtois or Ter Stegen? I am following Serie A more and I say Maignan better, but in recent years probably Courtois ”.

See also  "real.Three Kingdoms Warriors 8 Empires" system and deconstruction of siege content

You may also like

Cnn: “A mega Chinese military airship spotted at...

May 1st, 108 officers injured and 291 arrested...

Antonella Viola spreads terror: “When you must never...

May 1st, Pd-M5s and unions on the barricades:...

Andrea Agnelli got married: secret wedding in Umbria...

Is it true that fasting is good for...

«There is no masculinity, what message do we...

Andrea Agnelli, cover wedding in Umbria with Deniz...

Endometriosis diagnosis at 28: “I felt my body...

Is eating cabbage good for health? Here is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy