His story has made the rounds on the web: a 69-year-old from Arezzo suffered theamputation of the penis for a cancer which, later, was found to be non-existent. But the doctor who performed the surgery will not go to trial. He decided it yesterday, March 9, the Court of Arezzo: for the judge there are no extremes to proceed due to the «lateness of the lawsuit». The story, in fact, dates back to 2018. The crime assumed for the doctor was that of very serious injuries.

Penis amputated, but the tumor is not there: the story

But what happened? On November 13, 2018, the urologist performed the demolition surgery on the patient, who had previously been visited in October, at the San Donato hospital in Arezzo. A “penile tumor pathology” was suspected, later denied by “late” histological examinations, according to the patient’s lawyers, on the tissues taken.

On the civil front, the case is still open: the patient is asking for compensation of 400 thousand euros, the next hearing is scheduled for September. The lawyer Gianmarco Bianchi explained to La Nazione: «We will ask for justice for the permanent invalidity of our client, for the temporary invalidity of the post-operation and for the moral damage, not yet quantified: the psychiatric report that we will bring demonstrates a strong depressive state of the our client”.