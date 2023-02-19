Listen

A study by Stanford University published in ‘The World Journal of Men’s Health‘ reveals a particular change concerning the male sex.

By analyzing the data of 75 research conducted between 1942 and 2021, on a sample of 55,761 men, scientists have realized that in the last 30 years the man’s penis has grown in length.

Three centimeters more erect. From an average of 12 centimeters we have passed to an average of 15.24 centimeters. On the other hand, in conditions of ‘rest’ there would have been no major variations (just over 8.5 centimeters remain).

Not good news, however, as underlined by the Italian Society of Andrology (SIA) which commented on the study by Stanford University.

In fact, this increase would have been caused by environmental factors such as smog and/or unhealthy lifestyles. For this reason it is advisable to deepen the study in order to establish more precisely the incidence and the repercussions of environmental factors on male sexual and reproductive health.