Pension not enough for the home? Where to find help

Energy costs, food and staff: a lot has become more expensive in recent months – and with it care in the home. But what if an increase is pending and it is clear: the pension is not enough for that?

Right from the start: What to do if the home management demands more money for the home place?

It is best for affected families to first check whether the formal requirements are correct. An increase must be announced in writing and signed.

“Why the home management wants more money, they have to justify it in an absolutely transparent and detailed way,” says the lawyer Ulrike Kempchen from the BIVA care protection association, which represents the interests of those in need of care. General statements that the increase is the result of the pandemic, war in Ukraine and the energy crisis are not enough.

In the letter, the home management must also compare the old and new fees. “It is also important that it is clearly recognizable with which scale the home management wants to pass the increased costs on to the residents,” explains the lawyer Verena Querling from the consumer advice center NRW. In addition, the price increase must be announced at least four weeks in advance.

Can I object to the increase?

Yes. Especially if the formal requirements are not met. Those affected should then inform the management of the home in writing of their point of view and explain that they consider the increase to be ineffective.

“If they don’t do that, this can be taken as approval,” warns Ulrike Kempchen. Her tip: Pay the price increase with reservations. In the case of non-numbers, there is a risk of losing the home place.

The care place can no longer be financed with the pension and savings. Do I have to sell the home I actually wanted to inherit?

It can happen. Because in order to finance a stay in a home, those in need of care must first use up their own assets. Only then can they, for example, ask their children to pay or apply for state aid.

Good to know: There is a spare capital that does not have to be used to finance care. In 2023 it was raised to 10,000 euros. Owning your own home can also be a protective asset. For example, if the spouse lives there.

If the home is used, it does not necessarily have to be sold. There are different possibilities. “You can often rent it out that way,” says Verena Querling. The income can then be used to finance the place in the home.

When are children generally asked to pay?

Since the beginning of 2020, this has only been the case in the course of parental maintenance from a gross annual income of the child of 100,000 euros.

“When checking the income limit, only the child’s income is important,” says Verena Querling. Anyone who does not earn an income of more than 100,000 euros alone, but only together with their spouse, is not legally obliged to help finance the place in the home.

What other help can be an option?

For example, the so-called housing benefit plus, which came into force in 2023. Because those in need of care in the home can also be entitled to support with the rent. The amount of the claim is calculated according to the rent level in the region in which the home is located, according to the consumer advice center.

“The nursing home allowance could also be an option for those who don’t have enough money,” explains consumer advocate Querling. The catch: The nursing home allowance is only available in North Rhine-Westphalia, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Schleswig-Holstein.

Under certain circumstances, people in need of care are also entitled to the social benefit “assistance with care”. Information on this and the application can be obtained from the responsible social welfare office.

What else is important?

“It is important to apply for such services as early as possible so that the money is actually there when it is needed,” says Verena Querling. Because debts are not taken over.

Home residents can often also claim other benefits from the social welfare office, such as a flat-rate fee for clothing. And perhaps it makes sense to explore options for switching to outpatient care. “It’s often cheaper than the stationary version,” says Ulrike Kempchen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

