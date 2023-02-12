news-txt”>

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, FEBRUARY 11 – False alarm a few hours after the shooting down of another unidentified ‘object’ over Canada: the Pentagon has temporarily closed part of Montana’s airspace due to the suspected presence of another potential balloon spy, but shortly after he made it known that it was only a radar ‘anomaly’.



The US air defense “detected a radar anomaly – the US military said in a statement – and sent fighter planes to investigate. Those planes did not identify any objects to correlate with the radar signals,” they said in a statement. statement by the North American Aerospace Defense Command and the US Northern Command.



Authorities “will continue to monitor the situation,” the statement added. (HANDLE).

