The people con HIV have impaired immune responses to some pathogens and vaccinations and, during the pandemic of COVID-19have often experienced severe symptoms when infected with SARS-CoV-2.

A new research conducted by researchers of the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), founding member of the Mass General Brigham (MGB), examined how patient characteristics and COVID-19 infection may affect the antibody responses of people living with HIV, including antibody responses against SARS -CoV-2 proteins and proteins of other viruses as the cytomegalovirus (CMV) and the virus in Epstein-Barr (EBV).

The study, published in JCI Insightinvolved the data of the Global Randomized Trial to Prevent Vascular Events in HIV (REPRIEVE), tested the effects in people living with HIV on antiretroviral therapy by collecting information about diagnoses, symptoms and adverse events every four months starting April 2020. (Participants vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 were excluded).

Here’s what changes

“We asked whether COVID-19 infection affected the antibody response to non-SARS-CoV-2 proteins, in this case proteins from CMV and EBV. We also asked what is the effect of host factors on SARS-CoV-2 antibody responses among COVID-positive participantssays senior author Steven Grinspoon, MD, head of the Metabolism Unit MGH and director of Nutrition Obesity Research Center Of Harvard.

In the overall analysis, theCOVID-19 infection has been associated with higher antibody responses for CMV ed EBV. Among the positive participants, a body mass index higher was associated with a response SARS-CoV-2 amplified and a smaller number of linfociti T CD4+ (the lowest number of CD4+ T lymphocytes in a person) has been associated with an ineffective or poorly functional antibody response to SARS-CoV-2.